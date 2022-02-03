New holographic display doesn’t need stereo glasses

Specialists from the University of Suzhou (China) tried to solve the problem of stereoscopic screens with the help of a new display. It projects a dense light field that creates a three-dimensional effect, and you can watch a three-dimensional image from any point without glasses or headsets. The scientists’ secret ingredient is an innovative flat lens.

The entertainment industry has tried several times to embrace 3D technology, but each time the good old 2D movies have taken over again. The advantages of stereo cinema were not so great that the inconvenience of special glasses could be tolerated. And while there are occasional displays that don’t require glasses, they usually have other drawbacks – a narrow field of view or a short viewing distance.

Chinese scientists have developed a new flat lens coated with nanostructures that scatter light in a predetermined manner. A combination of several of these lenses with different patterns can create multiple versions of the image in the same light field so that viewers viewing from different angles will see a slightly different picture – exactly what is required to create a three-dimensional illusion. Also, the technology allows you to observe stereoscopic effects from afar, writes New Atlas.

“Most 3D light field displays have a limited viewing distance, which means that the virtual 3D image collapses as you move away from the device,” said Qiao Wen, team leader. “The flat, nanostructured lenses we developed are only 100 microns thick and have a significant depth of focus, allowing high-quality virtual 3D scenes to be viewed from a distance.”

As a prototype, the scientists tested a 4-inch (10 cm) display with a resolution of 568×320 pixels. Tests have shown that the device is capable of producing 3D images that are visible from a distance of 24 to 90 cm. This is further than most similar displays.

Light output – the parameter responsible for the brightness of the image – was 82%, crosstalk – when the image from one eye is partially superimposed on the image of the other, breaking the stereo effect – was reduced to 26%.

The main drawback of the prototype is the viewing angle, which was only 9 degrees. This means that you have to look straight ahead, and any deviation to the side breaks the 3D effect. However, the developers believe that they will be able to increase this value to 180 degrees in the future.

Last fall, specialists from Germany spoke about a completely new approach to the manufacture of dynamic holographic displays based on switchable plasmonic nanoantennas from conductive metal polymers. A key design element is creating the illusion of the reality of a virtual image.