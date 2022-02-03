New IR tool looks at brain cells through skull bones

Experts from the US and Singapore have developed the first non-invasive method of remote control of certain neural circuits in the brain using infrared radiation. The tool has the potential to solve one of the main problems of neuroscience – to flexibly test the functions of individual brain cells and deeply located circuits in the process of studying the normal behavior of an animal.

Imagine that the brain is a huge control panel made up of thousands of buttons, knobs, switches, and levers that control every aspect of thought, emotion, and behavior. For more than a century, neuroscientists have methodically flipped these switches in an attempt to understand how this mechanism works, but it has been difficult to reverse engineer. Scientists from Stanford University and Nanyang Technological University have made a breakthrough in creating biocompatible tools and materials to help understand how the brain works, writes EurekAlert.

Their research is based on the achievements of optogenetics, a technique that allows you to study nerve cells using light. However, in order for the light to penetrate the brain, surgery, and implantation of invasive implants were required. The solution could be to use the infrared spectrum, which penetrates deeper into the brain tissue, but modern optogenetics tools do not respond to infrared light.

Therefore, an international team of scientists decided to take advantage of the properties of a molecule that has learned to respond to infrared radiation in the form of heat. By artificially equipping certain neurons in the brains of mice with heat-sensitive TRPV1 molecules, they found that they could stimulate brain cells by shining infrared light through the bones and scalp from a distance of one meter.

The second ingredient in the recipe is an edited transducer molecule that absorbs and amplifies light passing through brain tissue. These nanoparticles, called MINDS, act like melanin in the skin to absorb harmful UV rays and are made from biodegradable polymers.

The scientists intend to continue to improve their technique to make it easier to use. “In the future, we would like to combine the two-step method into a single molecular machine — for example, by coding some kind of IR-absorbing pigment into the TRP-expressing neurons themselves,” said Hong Gosun, head of the research team.

Yale scientists have discovered a receptor that opens and closes the brain’s blood-brain barrier. They also developed an antibody that controls this mechanism. This is a breakthrough result in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and brain cancer.