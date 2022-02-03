New method lets you print personalized tablets in 7 seconds

Among the numerous applications of 3D printing technology are the production of personalized medicines, the dosage, and composition of which can be flexibly changed to the needs of the patient. British specialists have made further progress in this direction, demonstrating a method for printing medicines on the spot and on-demand – in a matter of seconds.

The technology, developed at University College London, is based on the bath photopolymerization method when a liquid photopolymer is selectively treated with light beams and changes its state from liquid to solid. In the context of medicine, we are talking about a bath with a polymer in which a drug is dissolved and from which a tablet is formed.

Usually, a 3D printer processes resin layer by layer when printing an object, and this takes several minutes. A team of British engineers was able to reduce the time to a matter of seconds thanks to precise control of the light, says New Atlas. They used the method of volumetric 3D printing to process the structure of the polymer not in layers, but in its entirety. This is achieved by directing the beams at different angles and adjusting the light intensity in such a way that polymerization occurs simultaneously.

Tests have shown that a paracetamol tablet can be printed using this method in 17 seconds. And by adjusting the resin formulation, they were able to cut print times even further—up to seven seconds in some cases.

Paracetamol is just an example of what the new technology is capable of. According to the authors, it can be used for the manufacture of a number of drugs. Such medical printers will be useful for hospitals and medical centers to quickly create medicines that are tailored to the individual needs of the patient.

Last year, the first 3D-printed tablets were licensed. They are manufactured by the Chinese company Triastek. The startup’s technology is suitable for three types of drugs: blockbuster drugs, orphan drugs, and drug delivery systems.