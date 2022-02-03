April 15, 2022 11:08 am
New spray outperforms antibody treatment and kills all strains of SARS-CoV-2

The main therapeutic advantage of the new drug is that it finds more common ground with SARS-CoV-2 than existing antibody treatment options. This provides a stranglehold on the coronavirus and prevents further infection.

The antiviral nasal spray was developed by a group of researchers from the United States. As antibodies increasingly show reduced efficacy against new strains of SARS-CoV-2, the goal was a more universal strategy for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19.

Antibody therapy blocks SARS-CoV-2 by binding to one of three regions of the spike protein. The new spray interacts with all three targets, enhancing the antiviral effect. “The interaction between the spike protein and our drug is one of the most intimate known in biology. For example, when we put them in a test tube for a week, the formed bonds were permanent and did not break up, ”commented Michael Jewett, author of the work.

By tightly binding to the spike protein, the spray prevents its interaction with the ACE2 receptor, the point of inhalation into the body. This provides protection against current variants of SARS-CoV-2, which should also work against new strains, the authors say.

So far, the effectiveness has been proven in preclinical experiments. In mouse models, the therapy outperformed antibodies, protected against various strains of SARS-CoV-2, and reduced symptoms of COVID-19 in those infected. Currently, scientists are planning to test the drug in humans.

In addition to tangible therapeutic benefits, the spray is more economical and easier to manufacture, does not require special storage conditions, and can also be used by the patient on their own. These factors reduce the burden on healthcare workers and also allow for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19 at home.

Previously, the spray format of the vaccine has already shown advantages over conventional vaccines against respiratory diseases. Using the example of influenza, scientists showed that sprays were much better at protecting against several strains of influenza than injectable vaccines.

