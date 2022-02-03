New Study Supports Axion Dark Matter Hypothesis

The nature of dark matter is one of the most important unsolved mysteries of particle physics. Scientists are aware of its existence, but cannot directly observe it, since it does not participate in electromagnetic interaction. There are many candidates for the role of dark matter. In a new study, specialists from the UK theoretically supported the axion hypothesis.

Axions explain why the strong force — the force that binds quarks in protons and neutrons — obeys time-reversal symmetry. This means that at the subatomic level, the processes caused by the strong force will look the same as if time were going backward. Why the strong force obeys this symmetry is still unknown. Axions are a popular answer to this riddle.

Hypothetical axion dark matter behaves more like a field covering the universe than as individual particles. In the early universe, the value of the axion field starts to fluctuate back and forth. The energy resulting from these oscillations is the axion dark matter.

Physicists from the University of Durham and King’s College London presented a mathematical description of axions and described their relationship to the fundamental symmetries of the Standard Model of particle physics. In their article, they showed how it will be possible in the near future to detect axions in the laboratory.

It is known that dark matter of any kind weakly interacts with light, otherwise, it would have already been seen. Axion dark matter is no exception, but if you carefully study the readings of telescopes, you can see signs of this interaction. For example, a photon moving through a magnetic field has a small chance of becoming an axion. And astronomers can detect this, says Phys.org.

“Now is an amazing moment to study the physics of axions. No one yet knows what the nature of dark matter is. By exploring different options such as axions, we hope to solve this mystery one day,” said Francesca Chadha-Day, co-author of the paper.

Last year, a team of US theoretical physicists proposed a new way to find out what happened in the universe a second after the Big Bang. To do this, they turned to the same axions that could have arisen in the first moment of the history of everything.