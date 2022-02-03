May 15, 2022 8:34 pm
Facebook Twitter Youtube

New super-material for space suits will reduce the cost of their production by 3 orders of magnitude

New super-material for space suits will reduce the cost of their production by 3 orders of magnitude

Sea shells are highly durable due to the unique structure of alternating organic and inorganic layers. Inorganics provide rigidity, organics serve as glue, spring and prevent cracking. The Sandia National Laboratory at the US Department of Energy took the same structure and developed a new material that can be used to make durable and lightweight protective suits for nuclear workers or astronauts. At the same time, the cost of the material is about 1500 times cheaper than existing analogues.

The new material consists of layers of organic carbon black obtained from burnt sugar, and quartz acts as an inorganic. The raw materials are simple and cheap, but thanks to the right structure, the material is not only durable, but also extremely light – just a few micrograms per layer.

The hardness of the new material is over 11 GPa, and the modulus of elasticity is 120 GPa. It also has outstanding heat resistance – it can definitely withstand more than 1150 ° C, and according to forecasts, it should survive 1650 ° C.

Equally important, from a practical point of view, this material is incredibly cheap to produce: 5 sq. cm cost only 25 cents, and not hundreds of dollars, like a piece of beryllium of the same size, the most similar material in terms of mechanical and thermal properties.

In addition, the production of the material causes relatively little harm to the environment, requiring only ethanol as an additional feedstock, reports New Atlas.

The unique properties of the development mean that protective suits and spacesuits made of such material can not only protect against heat and impact, but will also less restrict movement, and low weight will increase the economic benefits of space flights. It can also be used to protect equipment for scientific experiments.

US engineers have created a new type of ultra-light material, which they called “nanofiber carpet”. Its unique properties are superior to steel and Kevlar.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin

rANDOM NEWS

Imagination, miracle or good medicine

Imagination, miracle or good medicine?

The placebo effect is powerful and quite tricky: Medicine has to respect its limits in order to benefit from it. Maybe you know, I talk about homeopathy from time to time, and then almost always it’s about him: the placebo effect. I think that’s good because it fits into the small, fine intersection in which medicine and “alternative medicine” really have something in common. So let’s

April 12, 2022
The effect of chemotherapy can be enhanced by diet

The effect of chemotherapy can be enhanced by diet

Scientists have shown that the ketogenic diet alters cancer metabolism and its response to chemotherapy drugs, making the tumor more vulnerable. Currently, clinical studies are ongoing to study such nutrition in patients with pancreatic cancer – one of the most deadly types of tumors with a survival rate of less than 10% over five years. A group of scientists from the US and China presented

March 22, 2022
Clearview AI is going to collect a database of photos of all the inhabitants of the planet

Clearview AI is going to collect a database of photos of all the inhabitants of the planet

The activities of Clearview AI have already been criticized by human rights activists. The Australian authorities told her to remove images of the faces of all citizens of the country from her database, despite the fact that the photographs were collected from open sources. Nevertheless, the company promises to collect a database of 100 billion images per year – that is, an average of 12 photos for every inhabitant

February 17, 2022
Womb Cancer Treatment

Discovery On Treatment Of Women With Advanced Womb Cancer

When it is hard to diagnose and treat womb cancer, the discovery of drugs and 30-minute treatment is attracting a lot of attention from medical professors. You’ve probably never heard of womb cancer, but it affects thousands of women each year. Womb cancer is a rare type of cancer caused by the abnormal growth and spread of abnormal cells in or on the cervix or

February 13, 2022
Graphene Flagship means business

The Graphene Flagship means business

SciTech welcomes Rebecca Waters, from Graphene Flagship, to explain how profitable businesses have spawned from graphene-based research. Leiden University spin-off, Crucell, is a world-famous biotechnology company. Johnson & Johnson acquired the business for close to $2.4 billion back in 2011. This mammoth sum of money highlights the potential of university or corporate spin-offs and their investment attraction. There is a growing appetite for spin-offs and SMEs that

September 10, 2019
Belgium is the first to introduce a four-day work week

Belgium is the first to introduce a four-day work week for all residents of the country

Belgium’s multi-party coalition government has agreed on a package of labor law reforms that introduce a nationwide right for employees of any company – public and private – to switch to a four-day workweek. Employers will not be able to prevent this. In addition, the new legislation will give workers the right to turn off work devices and ignore work-related messages outside of work hours without

February 16, 2022

articles

ABOUT US

Autonomous Nonprofit Organization

 POPULAR NEWS
 POPULAR ARTICLES

Disclaimer: www.scitecheuropa.eu is an independent portal and is not responsible for the content of external sites. © 2022