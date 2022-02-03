New super-material for space suits will reduce the cost of their production by 3 orders of magnitude

Sea shells are highly durable due to the unique structure of alternating organic and inorganic layers. Inorganics provide rigidity, organics serve as glue, spring and prevent cracking. The Sandia National Laboratory at the US Department of Energy took the same structure and developed a new material that can be used to make durable and lightweight protective suits for nuclear workers or astronauts. At the same time, the cost of the material is about 1500 times cheaper than existing analogues.

The new material consists of layers of organic carbon black obtained from burnt sugar, and quartz acts as an inorganic. The raw materials are simple and cheap, but thanks to the right structure, the material is not only durable, but also extremely light – just a few micrograms per layer.

The hardness of the new material is over 11 GPa, and the modulus of elasticity is 120 GPa. It also has outstanding heat resistance – it can definitely withstand more than 1150 ° C, and according to forecasts, it should survive 1650 ° C.

Equally important, from a practical point of view, this material is incredibly cheap to produce: 5 sq. cm cost only 25 cents, and not hundreds of dollars, like a piece of beryllium of the same size, the most similar material in terms of mechanical and thermal properties.

In addition, the production of the material causes relatively little harm to the environment, requiring only ethanol as an additional feedstock, reports New Atlas.

The unique properties of the development mean that protective suits and spacesuits made of such material can not only protect against heat and impact, but will also less restrict movement, and low weight will increase the economic benefits of space flights. It can also be used to protect equipment for scientific experiments.

US engineers have created a new type of ultra-light material, which they called “nanofiber carpet”. Its unique properties are superior to steel and Kevlar.