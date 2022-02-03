New technique developed for high-resolution ultrasound imaging

Scientists at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Madras have developed a new technique that can provide clear and high-quality imaging with a reconstructed ultrasound image.

The ultrasound imaging method is used to capture real-time images inside the human body. It has a wide range of clinical applications in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases. The technique is widely used to diagnose the causes of pain, swelling, and infection in the internal organs, as well as to study the fetus in pregnant women.

The main component of the ultrasound machine is the “beamformer”, which plays an important role in the final quality of the reconstructed image. Over the years, several methods have been identified to improve the quality of the reconstructed image by changing the beamformer.

The scientists claim to have developed a new beamforming method that is superior to other existing methods and provides better image resolution across the entire field of view.

“This research has the potential to solve several problems at once, for example, early detection and more accurate diagnosis of diseases, detection] of small anomalies in the human body (in particular, kidney stones), improved real-time image-guided biopsy procedures, and applications for treatment monitoring,” said Professor Arun K Thittai.

The delay and sum (DAS) beamformer is the most commonly used ultrasound imaging technique in commercial systems due to the ease of hardware implementation. However, it has a low image resolution. Recently, with advances in computing power, an alternative beamformer based on filtered delay multiply and add (F-DMAS) has been introduced to compensate for the shortcomings of DAS.

“Based on this, several such techniques are being developed in research laboratories around the world. However, these methods had several disadvantages, including “low noise reduction”, during which images are distorted by a large amount of noise, which is exacerbated by the multiplier effect of these existing methods, as well as “low contrast-to-noise ratio”. These methods can improve resolution. , they degrade the contrast,” explained Anudeep Vayyeti, a researcher at IIT Madras.

“These shortcomings make it difficult to detect small tissue changes in the captured image, which could otherwise help in early diagnosis of the disease. Therefore, we have developed a new method called “Filtered Optimal Delay Multiply and Add (F-DowMAS)”, which will provide higher quality images than existing technologies,” the researcher added.

The scientists said that the developed F-DowMAS method can simultaneously improve both the resolution and contrast of the image, and in parallel reduce the noise level in the reconstructed image.

“These improvements will help clinicians notice minute changes in anatomy, thereby facilitating earlier and more accurate diagnosis of diseases. In addition, the developed technique can be easily integrated into existing commercial platforms of ultrasound scanners without any additional hardware changes, which makes this solution cost-effective and feasible,” the specialist said.