New technology for the complete removal of kidney stones will be the first to be available in Germany

Scientists plan that the first patients will be able to undergo treatment in the second quarter of this year. The essence of the method is the use of a special hydrogel that captures even small stones that elude standard therapy.

Currently, laser lithotripsy is used to remove stones from the kidneys, which, using an endoscopic tube, crushes a large stone into several small pieces. Crushed fragments are excreted in two ways: larger ones during the operation through the urethra, and smaller ones naturally with urine after it. The second path can be quite painful, and there is no guarantee that these pieces will not form a new large stone within the next few months.

To solve this problem, scientists have developed a special hydrogel, which is used at the final stage of endoscopic surgery,  writes  New Atlas. First, the remaining small fragments of stones are treated with the first liquid that envelops them, and then the second one is introduced, which is necessary for hardening. As a result, pieces of stones turn into a single elastic hydrogel, which is excreted through the urethra. The whole procedure is very simple and is carried out quickly enough, scientists emphasize.

The technology will be named mediNiK®-basic and will be available to patients in Germany in the second quarter of this year.

Today, kidney stones are a very common disease among people of all ages. An unbalanced diet, a sedentary lifestyle, and insufficient fluid intake are considered to be the main risk factors.

Previously, another team of researchers determined that low fluid intake increased the risk of heart failure by 39%.

