New technology to replace brain cells improves symptoms of neurodegeneration

Scientists have figured out how to replace the defective microglia of the brain, which is necessary for the normal functioning of neurons. These breakthrough results were preceded by twenty years of hard work and experimentation. In the future, revolutionary new technology could provide a cure for Alzheimer’s and other neurological diseases.

A team of researchers led by scientists and Stanford University found that defective brain microglia can be completely replaced with a new one using bone marrow stem cell transplantation. Usually, microglia do not actively use bone marrow cells after transplantation, but now scientists have figured out how to make it do this, writes Stat.

Microglia forms a special microenvironment for neurons and is responsible for their survival and death. In addition, microglia influence one of the fundamental processes of the brain – the creation of memories. Until now, these cells of the nervous system, in the event of damage, were almost impossible to replace with new ones.

To solve this problem, scientists injected animals with a substance to block the growth and survival of microglia shortly after transplantation of bone marrow stem cells, which give rise to all blood cells in the body. As a result, it was possible to completely remove the old defective microglia and replace it with a new one.

“When I first saw these photographs (cells under a microscope), I was amazed,” said author Marius Wernig. “We have been striving for this for so many years. And then, all of a sudden, we had a recipe.”

In mice models with neurodegeneration, scientists have achieved significant results – to ensure complete cell replacement, improve symptoms of the disease and extend the life of rodents.

The scientists now plan to test the potential of the therapy in monkeys and make the treatment less toxic to ensure safety in humans. If successful, the technology could offer new possibilities in the treatment of dementia and a number of neurological diseases, many of which are now considered incurable.

Another breakthrough in the therapy of neurodegeneration is the ability to control the opening of the protective blood-brain barrier of the brain. Scientists from Yale have shown that this is possible: the “ajar” barrier allows the necessary drugs to be delivered to the brain tissue.