New technology will increase the range of electric vehicles by 25%

Scientists at the University of Central Florida have developed a composite material that expands the potential of lithium batteries for electric vehicles. The authors call their solution a “power suit” for batteries. With this technology, batteries in electric vehicles will be less prone to fire and increase the range of cars by at least 25%. For example, electric cars with a range of 320 km will be able to travel an additional 80 km, but their weight will not change, according to New Atlas.

Scientists said that the basis of their hybrid device was a new generation of material with the function of energy storage. To construct it, engineers created positively and negatively charged layers of carbon fiber. The latter were stacked in an alternating order – in this way, scientists assembled a durable energy-storing composite. In addition, the new material received strips of carbon graphene with several types of metal oxides. After a series of experiments, scientists found the optimal composition and created a “supercapacitor battery”.

“Our idea is to use the new energy storage shell in addition to the energy contained in the batteries. The advantage is that this composite can reduce the weight of your car and increase the mileage per charge. It is just as strong or even stronger than steel, but much lighter, ”said Jayan Thomas, one of the authors of the study.

According to Thomas, special sheets of graphene attached to layers of carbon fiber provided an increased ability for the material to store a charge. At the same time, metal oxides deposited on the attached electrodes increased the voltage and provided a high energy density. At the same time, the life cycle of the finished battery was not affected – the developers claim that the resource of charge-discharge cycles of their battery is 10 times longer than that of commercial batteries for electric vehicles.

Among the additional advantages of the invention, scientists identified non-toxicity and incombustibility. Thanks to its construction, which uses multiple layers of carbon fiber, the material has the necessary toughness and strength to withstand a car crash. Even in the event of a serious accident, the authors said, the new battery will only deform, but will not catch fire. The system also works as a supercapacitor, so it can increase the power of electric cars – for example, it will take just 3 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h, the scientists said.

As for more specific specifications, the performance of the new enhanced battery will depend on the type of underlying design. However, scientists are already promising an additional 25% range for electric vehicles, as well as a significant reduction in the weight of batteries. The authors added that using the same system can increase the charging speed of electric cars.

Luke Roberson, head of the study, said the new technology is now at the fifth level of technology readiness. This means that the system has been tested in the appropriate environment and is ready for real-world testing. The goal of scientists is to bring the technology to the ninth level of readiness and then commercialize it. In the future, the technology will be useful in several industries – this is not only the auto industry but also rocket science, the development of drones, as well as the production of consumer electronics.