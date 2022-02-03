New therapy blocks SARS-CoV-2 and repairs tissues

The dual effect of treatment is especially important because COVID-19 can cause long-term symptoms even after the viral load has been eliminated. The main advantage is that fibroblast-based therapy prevents the inflammatory process that precedes cell death.

Scientists at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center have unveiled ASTEX therapy, which blocks the replication of SARS-CoV-2 while protecting infected cells. The main ASTEX are dermal fibroblasts, which were used to produce therapeutic extracellular vesicles – nanoparticles that provide communication between cells and tissue.

From previous studies, scientists knew that ASTEX could repair heart, lung, and muscle tissue in mice. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, treatment began to be tested against SARS-CoV-2. The experiments focused on human lung cell samples, which are the main target for SARS-CoV-2.

It turned out that ASTEX prevents the replication of SARS-CoV-2, and also prevents infected cells from triggering an inflammatory process that can lead to their death.

Among other things, ASTEX-treated cells produced less of the ACE2 protein that SARS-CoV-2 uses to infect.

For example, in comparison with remdesivir, which is actively used in the treatment of COVID-19, it turned out that the drug does not block the production of ACE2. “This means that ASTEX may provide another way to block the entry of SARS-CoV-2 into cells,” the authors concluded.

The results obtained reveal a new dual mechanism of action for ASTEX as a therapeutic candidate for the treatment of COVID-19 with synergistic antiviral and cytoprotective effects. Further research should confirm its safety in humans.

It is known from previous studies that COVID-19 can provoke the development of mental disorders lasting up to a year. Presumably, this is due to SARS-CoV-2 infection of the brain cells.