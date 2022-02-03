April 15, 2022 11:08 am
Facebook Twitter Youtube

New therapy drastically reduces the growth of aggressive prostate cancer

New therapy drastically reduces the growth of aggressive prostate cancer

Preclinical experiments have shown the potential of combined experimental therapy against the most aggressive form of the disease – castration-resistant prostate cancer. So far, CRPC is often fatal. The new findings could make a difference in the future for hundreds of thousands of patients who are transitioned to palliative care due to a lack of effective treatment options.

German scientists have presented new evidence in favor of the effectiveness of CRPC therapy with inhibitors of CDK8 and CDK19 molecules, writes  EurekAlert. From previous studies, it is known that CDK8/CDK19 play an important role in gene transcription: through the phosphorylation of specific peptides, they are involved in immuno-oncological processes, as well as in the transmission of cancer-related signals. Now, CDK8 and CDK19 have been found to influence the metastatic potential of tumor cells, so scientists tested several new inhibitors in aggressive cancer models.

The combined use of CDK8/CDK19 inhibitors with the antiandrogen bicalutamide showed the most significant effect: the viability of cancer cells sharply decreased, and their ability to migrate and form secondary cancer foci was blocked.

“This means that dual therapy could be a promising approach to overcome resistance, which is often fatal,” the authors said. Scientists continue research that will unlock the potential of treatment for humans. They also plan to explore the properties of new molecular pathways as additional therapeutic targets.

Earlier, scientists from Austria presented another way of prostate tumor metastasis. First of all, their discovery will help diagnose the aggressiveness of cancer in time and determine in advance the most effective treatment options.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin

rANDOM NEWS

Climate change solutions based on nature

Inger Anderson speaks to the United Nations in New York on how nature will help reverse climate change. World leaders will meet at the United Nations in New York at the Climate Action Summit convened by UN Secretary-General António Guterres. Ms Inger Andersen will be at the summit to promote the idea of ​​nature-based solutions for combating climate change. UNEP supports one of the nine Summit tracks designated by

September 23, 2019
Bangladesh

Algae-based water filter to save millions in Bangladesh

Scientist have discovered a way of fashioning an affordable water filtration paper out of a locally grown macro-algae which could potentially solve the water safety crisis in Bangladesh. Bangladesh has one of the highest population densities in the world. According to water.org, a charity dedicated to the global water and sanitation crisis, 4 million people in Bangladesh are without access to safe water. In order to remedy this

August 19, 2019
Mathematical neurons in the brain

There are mathematical neurons in the brain: some are activated when adding, others when subtracting

There are neurons in the brain that fire during certain mathematical operations, researchers from the University of Tübingen and the University of Bonn said. The results obtained show that some of the found neurons are activated during various mathematical operations.  Most elementary school children know that three apples plus two equal five apples. But what happens in the brain during such calculations has so far remained largely

February 15, 2022

Conductor of an atomic explosion: the body and life of the most secret part of a nuclear charge

Exploding a nuclear weapon is very difficult. Guaranteed safety before the command to detonate is replaced by the reliability of an immediate explosion at the target point. These two opposites are created and live in one block, in the most closed part of the nuclear charge. A nuclear charge always attracts attention as a device unsurpassed in terms of power. Over the course of decades, the veil of

March 4, 2022
Apple M1 chip

Do the Impossible: Apple M1 Chip

The Apple M1 chip turns one year old in November. Did it justify the hopes of the creators and users? In November 2020, Apple introduced the M1, the company’s first chip designed and optimized specifically for Mac and macOS. A year later, the results of the studies allow us to say with confidence that it has significantly increased the performance, energy efficiency, and battery life of Apple devices using it.

February 17, 2022
Volterio

German autonomous robots for charging electric vehicles will appear in 2024

German company Continental Engineering Services (CES) has teamed up with startup Volterio to develop fully autonomous robots for charging electric vehicles. The partners are working on miniature floor stations that will independently find ports and recharge batteries in cars. Continental says the new approach to charging infrastructure will transform the experience of owning electric cars by automating everything, so consumers can forget about refueling as an integral

February 10, 2022

articles

ABOUT US

Autonomous Nonprofit Organization

 POPULAR NEWS
 POPULAR ARTICLES

Disclaimer: www.scitecheuropa.eu is an independent portal and is not responsible for the content of external sites. © 2022