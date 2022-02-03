New therapy drastically reduces the growth of aggressive prostate cancer

Preclinical experiments have shown the potential of combined experimental therapy against the most aggressive form of the disease – castration-resistant prostate cancer. So far, CRPC is often fatal. The new findings could make a difference in the future for hundreds of thousands of patients who are transitioned to palliative care due to a lack of effective treatment options.

German scientists have presented new evidence in favor of the effectiveness of CRPC therapy with inhibitors of CDK8 and CDK19 molecules, writes EurekAlert. From previous studies, it is known that CDK8/CDK19 play an important role in gene transcription: through the phosphorylation of specific peptides, they are involved in immuno-oncological processes, as well as in the transmission of cancer-related signals. Now, CDK8 and CDK19 have been found to influence the metastatic potential of tumor cells, so scientists tested several new inhibitors in aggressive cancer models.

The combined use of CDK8/CDK19 inhibitors with the antiandrogen bicalutamide showed the most significant effect: the viability of cancer cells sharply decreased, and their ability to migrate and form secondary cancer foci was blocked.

“This means that dual therapy could be a promising approach to overcome resistance, which is often fatal,” the authors said. Scientists continue research that will unlock the potential of treatment for humans. They also plan to explore the properties of new molecular pathways as additional therapeutic targets.

Earlier, scientists from Austria presented another way of prostate tumor metastasis. First of all, their discovery will help diagnose the aggressiveness of cancer in time and determine in advance the most effective treatment options.