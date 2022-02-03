March 24, 2022 10:47 pm
New treatment for respiratory distress syndrome discovered

This condition is accompanied by pulmonary edema and is fatal in 40% of cases. For example, with COVID-19, acute respiratory distress syndrome requires prolonged mechanical ventilation. Scientists have discovered a group of proteins whose stimulation protects the lungs by preventing edema and its consequences.

Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) is diagnosed in about 10% of patients in the intensive care unit. The main causes of ARDS are pneumonia, complications after major surgery, trauma, sepsis, and COVID-19. Despite continuous monitoring of the condition of such patients, the mortality rate from ARDS is almost 40%, since pulmonary edema blocks a vital function – oxygen saturation of the body.

ARDS is characterized by an excessive increase in pulmonary vascular permeability, which leads to the development of edema. In a new study, a group of researchers from the UK and the US has discovered how to prevent vascular permeability, writes EurekAlert.

Experiments have shown that bitter taste receptors T2R present on the tongue are also found in the walls of the vessels of the lungs. It turned out that the stimulation of these receptors in the lungs helps to strengthen the endothelial barrier and protect the lining of blood vessels.

To stimulate them, scientists tested substances – phenylthiocarbamide and denatonium, which are the most bitter of the known chemical compounds.

The results obtained open up new possibilities in the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in humans, which has claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of people since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Further research should confirm the safety and efficacy of drug candidates in humans.

Last year, scientists presented the results of a unique clinical case: an elderly patient who suffered irreversible lung damage from COVID-19 underwent a successful organ transplant. In fact, the doctors found a way out of a rare and seemingly hopeless situation.

