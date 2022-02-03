New way to detect gravitational waves discovered

Ripples on the surface of space-time, caused by the collision of massive celestial bodies, scientists first recorded in 2015 using detectors located on Earth. Now the search for these objects can be conducted in space. A new study indicates that the Fermi Gamma-Ray Telescope in Earth’s orbit can pick up a passing wave. So far, this method is not accurate enough, but it already helps astronomers make more accurate calculations.

Gravitational waves, predicted by Einstein, arise from the collision of objects of enormous mass – black holes or neutron stars. Since 2015, two Earth-based detectors, LIGO in the US and Virgo in Europe, have spotted dozens of such events by shooting lasers inside vacuum tubes several kilometers long. When a wave passes through such a tube, it changes its length by only 1/10,000 of the diameter of a proton, but the laser is sensitive enough to notice this.

Radio telescopes hunt larger prey than LIGO or Virgo. They are interested in supermassive black holes with a mass of billions of suns, which are hidden in the center of galaxies. Conventional telescopes cannot see such distant objects, so gravitational waves may be the only evidence of their presence. Instead of vacuum tubes and lasers, radio telescopes use the light of pulsars, which varies slightly with the wave passing through it.

And now a third method has been added to these two methods – the Fermi Space Observatory, reports Science. In addition to radio waves, pulsars emit gamma rays. However, astronomers believed that these instruments were not sensitive enough to detect a gravitational wave. Matthew Kerr and his colleagues at the US Naval Research Laboratory decided to check it out. They examined the archive of the Fermi Observatory for 12.5 years, which includes information on about 30 pulsars.

The results showed that Fermi sees enough photons to form a pulsar timing matrix. Kerr’s team was unable to detect the background of gravitational waves with certainty, but put an upper limit on the magnitude of these signals. So far, it does not reach the accuracy of the radio wave method, but in 5-10 years, when Fermi collects more data, they will be equal in this indicator.

According to astronomers, the new method can be useful in studying the effects of the interstellar medium, the main source of noise in the pulsar synchronization matrix. Interference from particles and radiation can distort the paths of radio waves and slow down some frequencies more than others but does not affect gamma rays.

Last year, Australian scientists unveiled an experimental detector that uses quartz to pick up high-frequency gravitational waves. During the first 153 days of work, he registered two unusual events. Their source could be a primordial black hole or a cloud of dark matter particles.