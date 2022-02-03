April 13, 2022 8:10 pm
Nissan to launch first solid-state battery electric car in 2028

Nissan to launch first solid-state battery electric car in 2028

A pilot production line for solid-state battery vehicles will be launched at a pilot factory in Japan in 2024. Over the next four years, Nissan intends to thoroughly study materials, design, and manufacturing processes to prepare an electric vehicle for a market debut in 2028.

Solid-state batteries could in theory be a revolutionary technology for electric vehicles: their energy density is about twice that of current lithium-ion batteries, charging time is much faster, and the cost is lower due to the ability to use less expensive materials.

As part of Nissan’s long-term Ambition 2030 program unveiled last year, a pilot solid-state battery production line will be launched at the company’s Yokohama plant. By 2024, its construction should be completed, and by 2028 it will start producing the first commercial models of electric vehicles with a solid-state battery, writes Verge.

Nissan is going to use solid-state batteries in various models, including pickups, to make its electric vehicles more competitive. The company will reduce the price of batteries to $75 per kWh by 2028, and subsequently to $68 per kWh. This means that the brand’s products will become more affordable and, perhaps, equal in price to gasoline cars.

In total, Nissan plans to spend at least $17.6 billion on promising projects by the end of this decade. The purpose of the investment is to reduce the cost of batteries. By 2030, the company is going to produce more than 130 GWh of new batteries. Part of the investment will also go to the development and improvement of the autopilot, as well as the production of new electric cars.

California-based startup QuantumScape has unveiled data on the latest tests of next-generation solid-state batteries. During testing, the batteries went through 400 consecutive fast charge cycles, retaining more than 80% of their original capacity. At the same time, the batteries themselves were charged from 10% to 80% in just 15 minutes.

