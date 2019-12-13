Novel invention to reduce strain on plastic recycling

A private Israeli company has developed a simple and efficient recycling solution for plastic bottles. The invention involves an elastic band which when used shrinks the bottle’s volume by 80%.

The global plastic bottles crisis is getting worse by the minute. 480bn plastic bottles are sold every year, a number that is steadily growing, and according to recent studies is expected to reach 583bn by 2021.

Coca Cola is responsible for the creation of 120bn plastic bottles a year. Less than 14% of these plastic bottles get recycled. A report by the Ellen McArthur Foundation predicts that by 2050, the oceans will contain more plastic than fish.

The plastic crisis has become the major concern of governments around the world, as exemplified by the deposit fee schemes recently implemented worldwide. Over 130 million people in various European countries benefit from recycling deposit schemes. In Norway, for example, the deposit is about 25 cents euros.

Maurice Amsellem, a French-Israeli businessman and CEO of ECOAMS PLANET, a company that develops products to address sustainability and environmental issues, recently launched Bakbuk – a simple and efficient recycling solution for plastic bottles, a world-class patent registered in 58 countries, including the USA.

According to Maurice Amsellem: “Bakbuk revolutionises the recycling process at every level: for the consumer – it is simple to use and efficient, it reduces the number of trips to the recycling bin by 5 times, and provides a tremendous ecological solution concerning the catastrophic global plastic pollution, worldwide.

“In addition, for the recycling company – it reduces the number of trips to the recycling plants, diminishes transportation and compacting costs and increases overall efficiency and productivity. And lastly, for the beverage manufacturers – it provides a solution for sustainable development goals, a “circular economy” solution, and a solution relevant to the consumers.”

At the heart of this invention is an elastic band that fits on the plastic beverage bottle and helps to optimally shrink it, resulting in an 80% reduction of the beverage bottles’ volume.

The idea is that purchasing a plastic beverage bottle equipped with this elastic band allows consumers to take part in the recycling effort by easily shrinking the bottle and reducing its volume by 80%. This helps save significant storage space and in turn reduces by a factor of 5 the frequency of visits to the nearest recycling centre.

The unique features of the elastic rubber band at the heart of the patent are that it can be applied to all PET bottles, it is tailor-made for the food industry, it is recyclable and meets all the necessary standards.

A new study conducted by KANTAR research company in Norway, which results were received this week, indicates that in that country, which is a global leader when it comes to the recycling of plastic bottles, where the percentage of bottles’ recycling is 97%, the respondents found the patent to be very important due to the fact that it greatly facilitates the transfer of the plastic bottles to the collection point, on their path to the recycling plant.

The purpose of this new invention is to help every player in the recycling circuit, including the beverage manufacturers who are under enormous pressure with regards to the issue of the recycling of plastic bottles, and a testimony to that is Coca-Cola’s advertising campaign in the summer of 2019, which conveyed the following message: ‘Don’t buy Coca-Cola if you don’t help us recycle!’ A message reflecting the grave absence of an immediate solution.

The image positioning of the major beverage manufacturers is in bad shape these days. According to an audit conducted by Break Free From Plastic which recently presented Coca-Cola, Nestle and PepsiCo as the world’s leading plastic pollutants.