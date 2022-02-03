Now you can control virtual reality with the help of emotions

Scientists at the University of Queensland have used facial expressions to trigger certain actions in virtual reality environments.

Facial recognition technology is being used to unlock smartphones, grant access to a secure building, and speed up passport control at some airports. Now, an international team of scientists from Australia, New Zealand, and India has taken facial recognition technology to the next level by using human facial expressions to control objects in virtual reality. The peculiarity of the new technology is that it does not require the use of a portable controller or touch panel.

Scientists have conducted a unique study. Experts in human-computer interaction used neural processing techniques to “catch” different human emotions – a smile, a frown, and a clenched jaw. Each facial expression was used to trigger certain actions in virtual reality environments.

“Essentially, we capture common facial expressions such as anger, happiness, and surprise and implement them in a virtual reality environment,” explains Mark Billinghurst, a professor at the University of South Australia and one of the researchers involved in the experiment. The system itself is designed to recognize various facial expressions through an EEG headset.

In the course of the work, the researchers designed three virtual environments – happy, neutral, and scary – and measured the cognitive and physiological state of people while they were immersed in each scenario.

In a happy environment, users were tasked with walking through a park and catching butterflies with a net. The user moved when he smiled and stopped when he frowned. In the neutral scenario, the participants were instructed to walk around the workshop to collect items scattered around. A clenched jaw triggered an action—in this case, picking up each item, and the commands to “start” and “stop moving” were initiated with a smile and a frown. The same facial expressions were used in the scary environment where the members moved around the underground base to shoot zombies.