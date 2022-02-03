Nuclear fusion: energy utopia too late to save us, some researchers say

A major breakthrough in nuclear fusion, announced earlier this month, has raised the hopes of scientists and policymakers to build the first nuclear fusion power plant by 2030. But other researchers, more pessimistic or realistic, warn that the energetic “Holy Grail” of this energy source is already overdue. In their opinion, it is already too late to get us out of the energy and climate crises that we find ourselves in.

The US Department of Energy (DOE) celebrated a major milestone in fusion energy on Dec. 13 by revealing how, for the first time, scientists were able to produce more energy than needed to run it.

U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, speaking at a ceremony to celebrate the results of an experiment at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, said EEnews: “This milestone brings us one step closer to zero-carbon fusion power to power our society,” as well as to pilot reactor by 2030, according to DOE estimates.

All experts emphasize the importance of this discovery, but note that there are still many technical and scientific challenges ahead to make fusion viable. They say commercial fusion is likely still decades away, raising the question of how quickly the technology can play its part in decarbonizing electricity.

Letters from researchers have recently been published in several journals warning against the “holy grail” of nuclear fusion and even suspecting the nuclear weapons industry’s takeover of the technology.

Tech too late to “save the planet”

Environmentalist and renewable energy expert Mark Diesendorf of the University of New South Wales in Australia explains in a letter published by The Guardian: “Going from break even, where energy production exceeds total energy consumption, to a commercial nuclear fusion reactor could take at least 25 years.” He added: “By then, the whole world will be able to be powered by safe, clean, renewable energy, mostly solar and wind.”

The energy success is certainly a major step forward for the pure study of nuclear fusion and a demonstration of the US experience. However, the challenge of making it work nationally and then globally while still being accessible is far from over as we still don’t have the funds to do so, as Chris Cragg notes in a letter to the Guardian: “I’m willing to bet that it is unlikely that a real fusion power plant will be launched before my grandchildren are 70. After all, it took about 60 years and a lot of money.”

In fact, the time scales associated with the development of fusion as an energy source are too long to solve the most pressing climate problems that require an immediate reduction in carbon emissions.

Anika Khan, a nuclear fusion researcher at the University of Manchester, tells Forbes: “Nuclear fusion will come too late to solve the climate crisis. We are already facing the devastating effects of climate change on a global scale, just look at the floods in Pakistan, the droughts in China and Europe this summer.”

Experts emphasize that reducing carbon emissions cannot wait for years or decades. The world is facing accelerating climate change, loss of biodiversity, degradation of natural habitats, coupled with economic, social and political crises. The world with high hopes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic is the exact opposite.

Dick Willis of the University of Bristol says: “We only have a few years to make the changes necessary to avoid the social catastrophe of what is happening to the biosphere, if it is not too late, of course. Even optimists understand that decades will pass before fusion energy can contribute to the grid, whatever that achievement.” He adds bitterly: “Meanwhile, the headlines that have followed this result are simply reassuring and distracting from the urgency of what needs to be done now.”

The technology breakthrough, which was announced earlier this month, was achieved by the US National Ignition Center at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.

In this case, according to Mark Diesendorf, the danger associated with these “clean and safe” energy research is unambiguous. Simply put, future fusion reactors could provide military powers with new ways to obtain raw materials for nuclear bombs.

Indeed, as he explains in his letter, nuclear fusion can produce neutrons that can be used to make plutonium-239, uranium-235 and uranium-233 nuclear explosives. He notes: “You can also produce tritium, a form of heavy hydrogen that is used to increase the explosive power of nuclear fission, making fission bombs smaller and therefore more usable in rocket warheads.”