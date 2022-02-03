One test detects 50 genetic diseases: diagnostics will be reduced from decades to days

A new DNA test, developed by researchers from Australia, the UK, and Israel, allows faster and more accurate detection of neurological and neuromuscular genetic diseases.

The diseases that the test can detect are more than 50 disorders caused by unusually long, repetitive DNA sequences. They are also called short tandem repeat (STR) disorders.

The authors note that such diseases are difficult to diagnose due to the complex symptoms experienced by patients, as well as the limitations of current genetic testing methods.

We correctly diagnosed all patients, in particular, with Huntington’s disease, fragile X syndrome, hereditary cerebellar ataxia, myotonic dystrophy, myoclonic epilepsy, motor neuron diseases and many others.

Ira Deveson, PhD, and Head of Genomics Technology at the Garvan Institute

The patient in the study, John, first realized something was wrong when he had trouble balancing during a skiing lesson.

The symptoms became more severe over the years, to the point of being unable to walk without support. He took test after test for more than ten years in a row, but the doctors could not identify anything specific.

For patients like John, the new test will be a lifesaver because it can quickly determine which specific disorder they are talking about. Also, these diseases can be passed from generation to generation.

Although abnormalities in repetitive DNA sequences are not treatable, the rapid diagnosis will help doctors identify and treat complications early.