Improving optical microscopy with biomolecules

Physicists from Dresden and Würzburg, Germany, have developed a novel method for optical microscopy. Using biological motors and single quantum dots, they acquire ultra-high-resolution images.

The resolution of conventional optical microscopy is limited by the fundamental physical principle of diffraction to about one half of the wavelength of the light. If the distance between two objects is smaller than this so-called ‘diffraction limit’, they can no longer be visually separated. For scientists to acquire optical images at the scale of few nanometres, this is not sufficient.

For this reason, scientists across the globe have previously developed concepts to increase the resolution. However, the technology needed is considerable.

In a new study published in the journal Nature Nanotechnology, physicists from the Julius-Maximilians-Universität Würzburg (JMU) and the Technische Universität Dresden, show that it is possible to measure these fields with significantly less effort. They used a biomolecular transport system to slide many extremely small optical nano-probes over a surface.

Using molecules

Professor Bert Hecht, chair of Experimental Physics at JMU, said: “As probes we used so-called quantum dots – small fluorescent particles a few nanometres in size.”

Motor proteins and microtubules make the quantum dots pass over the object to be examined. Professor Stefan Diez Chairholder of BioNanoTools at the B CUBE – Center for Molecular Bioengineering at TU Dresden, said: “These two elements are among the fundamental components of an intracellular transport system.”

Diez added: “Microtubules are tubular protein complexes, up to several tenths of millimetres long, that form a major network of transport routes inside cells. Motor proteins run along these routes, transporting intracellular loads from one place to another.”

The researchers took advantage of this concept, but in reverse order: “The motor proteins are fixed to the sample surface and pass the microtubules over them,” says Heiko Groß, a PhD student in the Hecht group. The quantum dots serving as optical probes are attached to the microtubules and move together with their carrier.

Since a single quantum dot would take a very long time to scan a large surface area, the researchers used large amounts of quantum dots and motor proteins which move at the same time and thus scan a large area in a short time.

The results

It is hoped that the researchers can use their idea to establish a new technology in the field of surface microscopy. They believe: “This type of microscopy can demonstrate its strengths, especially in the optical inspection of nanostructured surfaces.” In a next step, they now want to use this molecular transport system to couple quantum dots to specifically prepared optical near field resonators to study their interaction.

Source: Technische Universität Dresden