Optical nanocomputers will be able to work with energy costs close to zero

Modern computers are required to work ever faster, solve more complex tasks, and use less and less energy. Recent progress in the field of photonics has shown that optical devices have great potential, but the manufacturing technologies are not yet ready. The discovery, made by American scientists, will lead to the creation of miniature, economical optical computers capable of performing advanced calculations.

“Our work shows that it is possible to develop a nano-object that will efficiently interact with light to solve complex mathematical problems at an unprecedented speed and near-zero energy cost,” said Andrea Alu, one of the authors of the paper published in the journal Physical Review Letters.

A team of scientists has developed a silicon object at the nanoscale that, when exposed to light waves with an arbitrary input signal, is able to convert the solution of complex mathematical problems into scattered light. The solution is calculated at the speed of light and with minimal energy consumption, says Phys.org.

The potential of the discovery is that it opens a practical way to create a new generation of extremely energy efficient, fast, and compact optical nanocomputers and other nanophotonic technologies that can be used for classical and quantum computing. Many tiny nanostructures can be combined and connected to each other through light scattering to build complex computing networks.

A year ago, US scientists were the first to develop and demonstrate in action a photonic digital-to-analog converter that does not go beyond optical technology. Such devices can boost the performance of next-generation processors for data centers, 6G networks, artificial intelligence, and more.