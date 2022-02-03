Our universe may have a twin in which time flows backwards

Perhaps the early universe was so small, hot, and dense—and so uniform—that time moved back and forth symmetrically. If so, then dark matter is just a particle of the neutrino, the only one that can exist in this kind of universe. In addition, this hypothesis does not require a period of cosmological inflation, which explains the rapid expansion of space immediately after the Big Bang.

From the point of view of physics, there are several fundamental symmetries in nature, that is, properties that are preserved after transformation. Physical systems obey these symmetries most of the time, but sometimes violations occur. But scientists have never observed the breaking of three symmetries—time, charge conjugation, and parity—simultaneously.

This fundamental symmetry is called CPT invariance. In a new article submitted for publication in the Annals of Physics, the scientists propose to expand it. Usually, it concerns only interactions – forces and fields that make up the physics of the cosmos. But perhaps, if this is such an important symmetry, it affects the entire Universe as a whole. In other words, the authors propose to expand the symmetry from the “actors” of the Universe (forces and fields) to the “scene” itself, that is, all physical objects writes Life Science.

If we extend the concept of CPT invariance to the entire Universe, then our understanding of the cosmos will not be complete. There must be something else then. There must be a mirrored cosmos that balances our own. It must have charges opposite to ours, and it must go back in time. This Universe will be a twin of ours, and together they will obey CPT symmetry.

The implications of such a cosmology are that twin universes will naturally expand and fill themselves with particles without the need for a period of inflation. Although there is a lot of evidence for the expansion of the universe, the theoretical picture of this event is extremely vague.

Second, there must be additional neutrinos in the CPT Universe. Science knows three types of these particles, and all of them, oddly enough, are left-handed (according to the spin vector relative to their motion). All other particles have right-handed and left-handed variants, so physicists have long wondered if there are also right-handed neutrinos? The CPT Universe requires the existence of at least one kind of right-handed neutrino.

Experimentally, they are almost impossible to notice, but they could influence the cosmos through gravity. Which just coincides with the definition of dark matter.

Unfortunately, it is impossible for us to get into the twin of our Universe since it exists before the Big Bang. But that doesn’t mean the idea can’t be tested. True or not, future experiments with gravitational waves or calculations of the neutrino mass will be able to answer.

According to Japanese scientists, an imbalance of neutrinos can explain the existence of the universe. These almost weightless and barely visible subatomic particles, formed in the center of stars and as a result of nuclear reactions, behave differently than their antimatter counterparts.