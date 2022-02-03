Parkinson’s disease can be identified early on by the skin

Scientists have demonstrated the ability to effectively diagnose Parkinson’s disease by skin biopsy and proved its ability to distinguish the disease from similar conditions with atypical parkinsonism at an early stage.

Italian researchers from the University of Bologna found that deposits of the protein alpha-synuclein (p-syn) in the skin and brain distinguish patients with Parkinson’s disease from those with symptoms of parkinsonism – progressive supranuclear palsy (PNP) and corticobasal degeneration (CBD).

The study reported by EurekAlert involved 26 patients with Parkinson’s disease, 18 people with PNP, and 8 people with CBD. The control group consisted of 26 volunteers. It turned out that all participants with Parkinson’s disease had deposits of p-syn in the skin, while healthy people and almost all patients with ANP and CBD did not. The exception was two people who may have had a mixed pathology with multiple neurodegenerative disorders, the authors specified.

“We have shown that the presence of p-syn deposits in the skin accurately distinguishes people with Parkinson’s disease from other Parkinson’s patients. This is especially important for early diagnosis, as the treatment and prognosis of these conditions are different,” said co-author Maria Pia Giannocaro.

Early diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease is especially important for timely preventive measures to slow the progression of an incurable disease. For example, another study reported that a diet rich in flavonoids increased the lifespan of such patients.