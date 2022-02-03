People believe in any nonsense as long as it sounds “scientific”

Nowadays, people deal with huge flows of information. News is pouring into our heads not only from newspapers and TV as before but also from smartphone screens and many other sources. There is sometimes so much information that it is extremely difficult to figure out where the data is true and where it is false – for this, the skill of critical thinking must be developed. Recently, scientists conducted an experiment in which they proved how easy it is to convince most people of the veracity of even outright nonsense. If you put the signature of a famous scientist or spiritual guru under any statement, most people, without any doubt, will believe in the authenticity and “wisdom” of the saying. And it does not matter whether they understood the essence of what was said, or did not even delve into the idea. The experiment and its results turned out to be very interesting, so let’s look at the details.

Text generator with “smart” words

According to the scientific publication Science Alert, scientists used the New Age Bullshit Generator service to create crazy sayings. Each time the page is refreshed, the site creates sentences and phrases that contain a lot of “smart” words, making them look like something wise and thoughtful.

Here is a piece of text that the algorithm can produce:

Sounds like something profound, but these sentences do not make any sense.

People trust scientists more than spiritual leaders

As part of a scientific experiment, an international team of scientists adopted the delusional texts created by the algorithm and put signatures of famous scientists and spiritual gurus under them. After that, the statements were shown to 10,000 people from 24 countries. Volunteers were asked to rate the degree of plausibility of each of the sayings.

The experiment showed that 70% of people accepted even the most outright nonsense as the truth if it was signed by a scientist. Spiritual gurus also enjoy great authority among people – if their signature was under the record, 55% of the volunteers believed the words. Before conducting the experiment, the scientists asked people to fill out a questionnaire, which was used to determine the level of their religiosity. Surprisingly, religious people believed texts signed by scholars more than words spoken by spiritual gurus.

According to the authors of the scientific work, the trust of people with great authority is an explicable phenomenon: