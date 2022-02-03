People who have used psychoactive mushrooms are less likely to become opium addicts

A new study has revealed an interesting link between psilocybin, a natural psychedelic found in magic mushrooms, and opioids. It turns out that adults are 30% less likely to become addicted to heroin, morphine, and similar substances if they have taken psilocybin at some point in their lives.

American researchers studied survey data from 214,505 adult patients collected from 2015 to 2019, in which respondents answered questions about whether they abused heroin or medical painkillers and whether they had ever taken psychedelic substances psilocybin, peyote, mescaline, or LSD. Of these, 22,276 (1%) met the criterion for opioid dependence, 22,276 (10.4%) reported having taken psilocybin, and 46% of them had taken heroin or prescription painkillers at least once in their lives.

The analysis showed that those who took psilocybin were 30% less likely to develop opioid addiction compared to those who never used the substance. They were also 17%–34% less likely to experience seven of the 11 symptoms of opioid dependence.

All this suggests that taking psilocybin may have a protective effect. At the same time, no significant associations between opioid dependence and the use of peyote, mescaline, or LSD were found, writes EurekAlert.

The authors suggest that psilocybin may affect the transmission of serotonin and dopamine, neurotransmitters that previous studies have shown are associated with addiction. In addition, there is evidence of a link between the spiritual experience often associated with substance use and recovery from drug addiction.

In any case, more research is needed on the correlation between psilocybin and opioid use.

An experiment by British scientists showed that psilocybin not only has advantages over antidepressants but is also safe even with long-term use. The introduction of the substance in dosages of 10 and 25 mg is safe for humans and does not lead to any changes in cognitive function and emotional processing.