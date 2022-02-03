April 13, 2022 8:10 pm
Perseverance rover breaks 318 meters per day record

The NASA Perseverance rover continues to break records on Mars in terms of movement, while, as noted by the space agency, operators practically do not interfere in its activities. NASA reports.

Perseverance broke the record for moving on the Martian surface – 319 meters in one day. While the rover manages to cope with geological irregularities and terrain defects, the device actively moves on the Red Planet and creates a detailed map.

The rover is using all its autonomous driving capabilities to make a 5-kilometer journey through the Jezero crater to the river delta in search of signs of ancient life on the Red Planet. In addition, the device collects rock and soil samples that will be returned to Earth on future missions.

Despite the fact that the rover moves autonomously around Mars, the route of its journey is determined by people – the operators lay it in advance using specially designed 3D glasses. With this gadget, operators assign certain stops and outline the route of the rover. Once a route is assigned, Perseverance’s automatic navigation system, known as AutoNav, will map the surrounding area using 3D mapping technology. The rover is able to detect potential obstacles and hazards and plan a route around any of them without human intervention. This allows Perseverance to traverse Mars’ rugged terrain at impressive speeds.

