Phthalates and bisphenols linked to language problems in children

The molecules of these extremely common compounds resemble female sex hormones in shape, so their presence in the body of a pregnant woman disrupts the normal development of the fetus and affects the mental development of the child in the future.

Phthalates and bisphenols, as well as perfluorinated organic compounds, are very common in the environment of modern people. They give plasticity to polymer products, they are found in plastic bottles with water and other drinks (in cans too: they are coated with bisphenols from the inside). These substances are also contained in tubes used in the food industry, that is, they are found in food products. Finally, any contact with a plastic product – from a sex toy to certain types of clothing – can release some phthalates.

The authors of new work in Science set out to find out how the presence of such substances in the body of a pregnant woman can affect the development of her child. The results look rather unpleasant.

The researchers decided to focus not on individual types of xenoestrogens – chemical compounds whose molecules are similar to estrogen, the female sex hormone – but on a whole group of such compounds produced by the chemical industry. Their position is due to the fact that one person in the body may have fewer phthalates, but more bisphenols (for example, he drinks not from plastic bottles, but from aluminum cans), while the other has the opposite. As a result, the “signal” from the effects of artificial xenoestrogens on the body will be “noisy”. But if we take into account in one work all substances with similar properties at once, the noise will decrease.

According to the work, significant amounts of these compounds were found in the blood and urine of pregnant women in Sweden. To understand how they can influence brain development, the authors conducted biological experiments on cultures of human cells differentiated into brain cells. It turned out that the presence of xenoestrogens disrupted the hormonal regulation of cell cultures and led to failures in the synthesis of proteins based on a number of genes. In other words, the normal growth of the brain when exposed to such compounds is a big question mark.

Experiments on fish and frogs showed a similar picture: the hormonal regulation of their development at the level of phthalates, bisphenols, and perfluorinated compounds was seriously disturbed. Comparing the results of experiments with those levels of similar compounds that were registered in Swedish pregnant women, the scientists concluded that in 54% of cases this level should have led to abnormalities in the development of the child. For example, a delay in the development of speech in the first 30 months of life.

According to scientists, the level of pollution dangerous for brain development is de facto the norm in modern conditions. This means that the negative impact of the mentioned compounds can be extremely widespread and, to one degree or another, affect the majority of children born in the last decades.

The fact that the maximum permissible levels of one or another estrogen in the body of pregnant women are not exceeded in themselves makes the problem particularly acute. However, in sum, the levels of various xenoestrogens turned out to be quite high – and it was their cumulative effect on the body that turned out to be very difficult. It seems that in order to combat the problem, it will be necessary to change the legislation in this area, allowing the calculation of cumulative doses of various types of xenoestrogen pollutants.