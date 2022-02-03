Physical activity after COVID-19 vaccination boosts antibody production

Scientists have shown that light to moderate exercise immediately after drug administration stimulates the body to produce more antibodies to SARS-CoV-2. The results are also supported by influenza vaccination, pointing to a simple new way to provide additional immune protection.

Scientists from Iowa State University conducted an experiment with adult volunteers who were vaccinated against COVID-19 or the flu. Under the terms, after the administration of the drug, the participants had to be physically active for 90 minutes. One group exercised on a stationary bike, while the other actively walked or jogged. The control group returned to their usual calm daily routine.

During classes, it was necessary to maintain a heart rate of 120-140 beats per minute, indicators of the distance covered were not important. Observations showed that these loads increased the production of antibodies in the body (in the subsequent four weeks) both after the COVID-19 vaccination and after the influenza vaccination. It is noteworthy that similar 45-minute exercises did not bring similar results.

The increased immune response is explained by the fact that long-term exercise of light to moderate intensity stimulates the blood flow and lymphatic system, promoting the circulation of immune cells, the authors say.

In the meantime, there is probably a combination of factors, as exercise triggers a range of metabolic, biochemical, neuroendocrine, and other processes that promote antibody response.

Validation experiments in mouse models showed similar results. The team now intends to evaluate the long-term immune response in those who have been vaccinated, as well as to study the immune response after a booster dose.

Recently, scientists from Germany found that the severity of COVID-19 depends on the condition of the blood vessels – the function of the endothelium.