April 15, 2022
Physicists for the first time simulated a collision of protons on a quantum computer

Scientists from the National Laboratory of Berkeley used the IBM Q quantum computer to do part of the calculation for the collision of two protons. To do this, they split the effective field theory into several parts and developed an algorithm that allows certain calculations to be performed on a quantum computer.

Berkeley Lab is engaged in the study of particle physics by observing the collision of high-energy particles in the laboratory, for example, using the Large Hadron Collider in Switzerland. Scientists compare theoretical calculations of these collisions with real experimental results, reports Phys.org.

“One of the main difficulties with this kind of calculation is that we want to describe a wide range of energies,” said Benjamin Nachman, one of the researchers. “We want to describe processes from the highest energy to the lowest energy by analyzing the relevant particles that hit our detector.”

Using a quantum computer alone to solve this kind of problem would require too many qubits – modern quantum machines do not have such power. Scientists can perform these calculations on classical computers using approximations, but in this case, important quantum effects fall out of focus. Therefore, the team of physicists decided to divide the calculations between different systems, classical and quantum. Quantum calculations were carried out on an IBM Q operating with hundreds of qubits.

In the future, scientists plan to add new dimensions to the problem, break it down into more components and increase the scale of the problem. Ultimately, they expect to perform calculations on a quantum computer that are not possible with classical ones.

Last fall, IBM introduced a new generation of chips for quantum computing. The 127-qubit Eagle processor supports integration into IBM quantum computer prototypes and is the first quantum processor whose results cannot be classically verified.

