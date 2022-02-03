Physicists have created the largest time crystal in history

Physicists in Australia have programmed a quantum computer to create—or at least simulate—a record-sized time crystal—a system of quantum particles that loops forever in time.

The new time crystal is made up of 57 quantum particles, more than double the size of the 20-particle time crystal modeled last year by scientists at Google. According to Chetan Nayak, a condensed matter physicist at Microsoft, it’s so big that no ordinary computer can simulate it. Nyack stressed that this is an outstanding achievement.

The work shows the ability of quantum computers to model complex systems that might otherwise exist only in the theories of physicists.

The idea of ​​a time crystal originated 10 years ago when Frank Wilczek, a Nobel Prize-winning theoretical physicist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, speculated about the amazing spatial arrangement of atoms in an ordinary crystal. The pattern is not explicitly determined by the equations for forces between atoms, which would seem to allow an atom to be anywhere with equal probability. Most likely, it arises spontaneously if the atoms are sufficiently cooled. As soon as several atoms are pressed against each other, the position of the next one becomes predictable, and a pattern arises that is only implied in forces.

Wilczek wondered if something similar could happen over time. He imagined a system of quantum particles interacting through forces that do not change in time, which somehow manage to perform some kind of cyclical evolution even in the lowest energy state. This turned out to be impossible. However, in 2016, two different groups of scientists revisited this assumption by considering a system repeatedly exposed to some kind of external stimulus. They found that, under the right conditions, it can lock into a pattern of change over time that repeats itself at a different, lower frequency than the stimulus. This lower frequency response is a typical feature of the time crystal.

The system consists of a chain of tiny quantum-mechanical magnets that can point up, down, or, given the strange rules of quantum mechanics, in both directions at the same time. In a chain, adjacent magnets tend to orient themselves in opposite directions to lower their energy, while a randomly chosen local magnetic field causes each magnet to lean more in one direction or another. The constant flow of magnetic pulses also periodically flips the magnets up and down and vice versa. The idea is that, under the right conditions, any configuration of magnets will flip over and over again, once every two pulses. Experimenters have demonstrated this process in a variety of systems, from electrons in diamond to trapped ions to quantum bits or qubits in a quantum computer.

Philip Frey and Stefan Rachel, theorists at the University of Melbourne, have proposed a much larger demonstration of qubits. They performed the simulations remotely using quantum computers built and operated by IBM in the United States. Qubits, which can be set to 0 and 1 or 1 and 0 at the same time, can be programmed to interact like magnets. The researchers found that under certain settings for their interaction, any initial setting of 57 qubits, such as 01101101110…, remains stable, returning to its original state every two pulses.

“At first glance, this observation may seem a little overwhelming. After all, if the magnets didn’t interact, each pulse would flip them 180°, creating just that kind of half-frequency response. However, what makes the system a time crystal is how the interactions between the magnets stabilize the structure,” explained Dominic Els, a condensed matter theorist at Harvard University.

According to him, this makes the system immune to pulses that are not long enough to completely flip the spins.

“In fact, this is a phase of matter, stabilized by many interactions of bodies,” said Els.

Stefan Reichel pointed out that simply increasing the strength of the interaction of magnets is not enough: the interactions must also vary randomly from one pair of neighbors to another.

“If all the magnets interact with the same force, then if one magnet fails, it can cause others in the chain to flip incorrectly too. Randomness actually prevents such errors from propagating and stabilizes the time crystal,” Rachel said.

While over 100 researchers worked on the Google simulation, Frey and Rachel worked alone.

“It was just me, my graduate student, and my laptop,” Rachel said.

According to him, the work on the project took about 6 months.