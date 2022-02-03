Physicists have made the first attempt to find out what is inside a black hole

An international team of physicists has made the first attempt to understand what black holes are, what’s inside them, where they come from and what’s happening on the event horizon with the help of two cutting-edge technologies – quantum computing and machine learning. Scientists believe that answers to these questions can be obtained by testing the holographic principle put forward by physicists at the end of the last century. This principle states that the theory of particles and the theory of gravity are mathematically equivalent, which means that solving the quantum matrix model can reveal information about gravity. The first results of the calculations turned out to be encouraging.

The holographic principle is a mathematical hypothesis that combines the theory of particles and their interactions with the theory of gravity. She suggests that these theories are mathematically equivalent: what happens in the theory of gravity happens in the theory of particles, and vice versa. Both theories describe a different number of dimensions, but their number differs by one. So inside a black hole, for example, gravity exists in three dimensions, while particle theory exists in two.

To imagine this, imagine a black hole that distorts spacetime due to its enormous mass. The gravity of a black hole, which exists in three dimensions, couples mathematically with the particles above it in two dimensions. Therefore, a black hole exists in 3D space, but we see it as a holographic projection represented by particles.

Some scientists suggest that the entire universe is a holographic projection, and this allows us to derive a consistent quantum theory of gravity, writes Phys.org.

“There are no particles in Einstein’s General Theory of Relativity, only spacetime. And the Standard Model has no gravity, only particles,” said Enrico Rinaldi, a physicist at the University of Michigan. “Combining these different theories is a long-standing problem in physics that has been tried since the last century.”

Rinaldi and his colleagues set themselves the task of studying holographic dualism using two methods: quantum computing and deep learning. They hoped to discover the lowest energy state of mathematical problems—quantum matrix models, representations of particle theory.

The holographic principle says that what happens mathematically in a system that represents particle theory has a similar effect on a system that represents gravity. It follows that the solution of such a quantum matrix model can reveal information about gravity.

Matrix models are blocks of numbers that represent objects in string theory. Solving such models is an attempt to find a certain configuration of particles in a system that expresses its lowest energy state. Nothing happens in this basic state until it is violated.

In the study, the scientists used two matrix models that are simple enough to be solved by traditional methods, but which share all the features of the more complex matrix models used to describe black holes in terms of the holographic principle. They determined the mathematical description of the quantum state of the matrix model, the so-called quantum wave function. Then they used a neural network to find the wave function of the matrix with the lowest possible energy. The neural network numbers were run through an iterative optimization process to find the ground state of the model.

Both approaches allowed the scientists to find the ground state of both matrix models they investigated, but quantum processors were limited by the low number of qubits.

“Other methods that people use allow you to find the energy of the ground state, but not the entire structure of the wave function,” Rinaldi explained. “We showed how to get complete information about the ground state using the latest technologies: quantum computing and deep learning.”

“Since these matrices are one of the possible representations of a special type of black hole, if we know how these matrices are arranged and what their properties are, we will know, for example, what black holes look like from the inside. What is on the event horizon of a black hole? Where do they come from? Answers to these questions will be a step forward towards the development of a quantum theory of gravity, ”the scientist said.