“A Daddy-Do-Over”: the increase in plastic surgery for men in the US

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons reports a large increase in plastic surgery for men, often to achieve what it describes as a “Daddy-Do-Over”.

The report identified that over 1.3 million cosmetic procedures were performed on men last year. This is a 29 percent increase in plastic surgery on men since 2000.

Explaining the increase

Alan Matarasso, president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, explained: “Obviously, men don’t go through the same physical changes that women experience during pregnancy and post-pregnancy, but their lifestyle does change, which can impact their appearance. Diet and exercise patterns fluctuate, and they don’t sleep as much. Men notice their body changes due to aging and parenting, and it starts to look completely different in their 30s and 40s. That is the point of a Daddy-Do-Over.”

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons presented the example of Scott, a 57 year old man who pursued plastic surgery after struggling to lose fact around his mid-section through diet and exercise. Scott said: “I realized I was never going to lose the weight on my own. Plastic surgery is a personal decision, but I know guys my age who have done different cosmetic procedures. I think an open dialogue about plastic surgery is becoming more acceptable, especially for men.”

What types of cosmetic procedures are men having?

The report found that, of more than 200,000 surgical procedures performed on men in 2018, the most popular procedures were

Rhinoplasty; Eyelid surgery; Liposuction; Breast reduction; and Hair transplantation.

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons identified the rising trend of the “Daddy-Do-Over”, surgical and non-surgical body contouring and facial procedures typically performed in a single surgery. It states that this is becoming a more common Father’s Day gift request to “fend off the ‘dad bod’.”