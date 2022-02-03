March 30, 2022 5:46 pm
Popular diabetes drug causes birth defects

Scientists conducted a large-scale study with more than 1 million babies and proved that if their father took metformin before conception, then the children developed genital defects. Metformin is one of the most common drugs for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, so the results obtained and their confirmation in preclinical experiments are very alarming.

A team of scientists from the US and Denmark presented disappointing results on the impact of metformin on children’s health. The study showed that taking the drug by the father of a child reduces the likelihood of having sons, and also provokes birth defects in the genitals, according to the Stanford University website. In girls born to the same father, this trend was not observed.

Scientists analyzed data from more than 1 million children born between 1997 and 2016 and their parents. There were no mothers with diabetes and hypertension in the sample. The intake of metformin and other drugs for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in fathers was evaluated for at least three months before conception – the period of full maturation of spermatozoa.

While the father was taking metformin, the incidence of congenital defects of the genital organs in sons was 5.2%. This means that the drug may affect the reproductive health of men in ways that could harm their sons, although the mechanisms of this process are not yet clear, the authors concluded.

“In fact, the magnitude of the risk associated with metformin is on par with more well-known causes of birth defects, such as pregnancy after age 45,” said lead author Michael Eisenberg.

Remarkably, taking insulin did not affect the rate of birth defects in children. Sulfonylureas, on the contrary, confirmed the trend of metformin, however, their results were not statistically significant.

When scientists tested the effects of metformin on pregnant female mice, their male offspring were also born with birth defects in the reproductive organs.

So far, scientists believe that on the basis of a single study it will not be possible to change the clinical practice of prescribing the drug to future parents. While they advise men with diabetes who are considering parenthood to consult their healthcare provider about concerns. In further studies, scientists plan to uncover the mechanisms that lead to the corresponding pathologies, and based on new results, take reasonable actions.

According to previous studies, COVID-19 significantly increases the risk of developing diabetes – by almost 30%, scientists have found.

