March 29, 2022 6:55 am
Facebook Twitter Youtube

“Projects in the field of the metaverse pose a threat to society”

Projects in the field of the metaverse pose a threat to society

American engineer and entrepreneur Louis B. Rosenberg, one of the creators of the first augmented reality system, said that metaverse projects pose a threat to society. During his speech at MetaVersus 2022, Rosenberg compared the metaverse to the Internet and social networks – according to him, these technologies are no longer “democratizing the world, but building a dystopia.”

“Twenty years ago, everyone was excited about the power of social media to bring people together and democratize the world. We saw this as a utopia. But after two decades, we now feel that social networks are building a new dystopia, ” Rosenberg said as part of a speech at an online conference.

The engineer then explained that people should learn from the mistakes made in the development of social networks. Tackling problems as they come up is a bad strategy, he says, and developing appropriate standards a few years before the launch of the metaverse is the best option. In addition, social networks have already provided mankind with problems that have shown themselves in recent years. It is simply dangerous to follow the path of their deepening.

Rosenberg cited dependence, political polarization, the spread of disinformation, and the erosion of trust in key institutions such as the media, governments, and experts among the important disadvantages of social media.

The specialist referred to the work of Facebook, YouTube, and other platforms during the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, Rosenberg singled out three common practices as key – “the most destructive” – ​​aspects of social networks: monitoring, manipulation, and monetization.

Social platforms track the behavior of their users by observing where a person clicks, where their cursor is, and what social circle they are in. As people move more and more of their day-to-day activities into the digital world, this data creates a complete picture of each user. Based on such profiles, targeted advertising, political messages, and, in particular, disinformation is formed. All of this data, Rosenberg says, is paid for by advertisers — and it’s part of the global monetization.

The described problems, the expert noted, already exist, but with the transition of mankind to the metauniverse, they will reach a new, from a technical point of view, level. Instead of keeping track of where the user clicks, immersive headsets will register in general all his actions in the virtual world – where he goes, what he looks at, how long he looks, and how he reacts to the objects and objects he encounters.

Some smartphones and smartwatches already have such capabilities, but if the metaverse succeeds, IT companies will have an order of magnitude more data to manipulate consciousness, Rosenberg predicts.

“The whole point of VR and AR is to fool the senses,” says Rosenberg. He fears that immersive technology will create an ideal environment for deception, coercion and misinformation.

As an example, he cited virtual product placement, in which IT companies will sponsor products to be brought into a person’s field of vision, using their personal data to precisely target ads to the right people at the right time. And the advertising of consumer products, in this case, is seen as a minor problem – instead of promoting soda, companies, for example, will be able to support political ideas or groups promoting a certain ideology.

To avoid this prospect, Rosenberg proposes several restrictions that will not stop technological progress but will reduce the dependence of consumers on IT companies.

He believes that the best path to the future is through tight regulation. The engineer said countries should develop legislation to ensure maximum transparency about what data is collected and how it is used.

Rosenberg believes that the concept of creating an ultra-accurate user profile should be completely banned – biometric data, such as eye movements, should not be stored by companies. In this case, targeted ads based on AI will become less effective, and therefore less dangerous. Ideally, Rosenberg said, most of the data streams should be real-time only.

The engineer also backed a ban on tracking vital signs like heart rate. The only exception in Rosenberg’s speech was medical purposes – cases where human health depends on the performance of electronic devices. In addition, artificial agents must be distinguishable from real people and not capable of emotional analysis, which allows people to be manipulated and misled.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin

rANDOM NEWS

Evolution is gradual: researchers confirmed Darwin's idea in their work

Evolution is gradual: researchers confirmed Darwin’s idea in their work

A new research paper supports the idea that even dramatic changes in living organisms happen gradually, as Darwin’s theory of evolution suggests. Evolutionary biologists at the University of Reading have come up with a new statistical model that seeks to explain all the sudden changes and periods of stagnation in the evolutionary history of some species. A team led by Professor Mark Pagel has developed a statistical

March 2, 2022
'Drug factory' implanted in mice destroys cancer in 6 days

‘Drug factory’ implanted in mice destroys cancer in 6 days

Among the many challenges that oncologists face in the fight against tumors is the delivery of drugs to the right place and in the right amount. A new type of implant developed in the USA solves both of these problems. The cellular “factory” with everything needed to manufacture and supply doses of anticancer compounds was so effective that it destroyed 100% of ovarian tumors in mice in

March 3, 2022
Creating quantum batteries

Scientists have developed a concept for creating quantum batteries

Researchers from the University of Adelaide and their foreign partners from the University of Sheffield and the Technical University of Milan have taken a step towards creating quantum batteries. They proved the concept of super absorption, the most important idea behind quantum batteries. To confirm the assumptions, the team used several lamellar microcavities that contained different amounts of organic molecules. Each cavity was charged with a laser. As the

February 14, 2022
Startup Machina Labs launched a factory

Startup Machina Labs launched a factory for the production of any parts on demand

California startup Machina Labs has announced the commercial launch of a robotic factory that will take orders for the manufacture of any industrial parts. Including those long out of production. The Machina plant is completely autonomous – large-sized manipulators work inside, and machine learning algorithms monitor them. The startup has already tested the effectiveness of its approach to production at the stage of closed trials – the US

November 21, 2021
Lithium-sulfur batteries

Sugar in a lithium-sulfur battery increased its capacity by 5 times

Australian scientists at Monash University have developed a new recipe for making lithium-sulphur batteries. An experimental cell with a sugar layer provided a capacity of 700 mAh per gram and easily withstood 1000 recharge cycles. The authors are aimed at the automotive industry – in their opinion, lithium-sulfur batteries will make it possible to travel by electric car from Melbourne to Sydney (about 880 km) without recharging.

September 19, 2021
Global energy storage boom

Inside the global energy storage boom

Since 2013, the residential energy storage business has been dominated by Germany. However, all could change as other countries further developments creating a competitive market. As new residential markets gain momentum, German markets could be facing great competition. As the market leader, Germany’s success, in residential energy storage, can be accredited to vast amounts of support and funding. Germany has been benefiting from Europe’s largest

August 13, 2019

articles

ABOUT US

Autonomous Nonprofit Organization

 NEWS
 ARTICLES

Disclaimer: www.scitecheuropa.eu is an independent portal and is not responsible for the content of external sites. © 2022