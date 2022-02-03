“Projects in the field of the metaverse pose a threat to society”

American engineer and entrepreneur Louis B. Rosenberg, one of the creators of the first augmented reality system, said that metaverse projects pose a threat to society. During his speech at MetaVersus 2022, Rosenberg compared the metaverse to the Internet and social networks – according to him, these technologies are no longer “democratizing the world, but building a dystopia.”

“Twenty years ago, everyone was excited about the power of social media to bring people together and democratize the world. We saw this as a utopia. But after two decades, we now feel that social networks are building a new dystopia, ” Rosenberg said as part of a speech at an online conference.

The engineer then explained that people should learn from the mistakes made in the development of social networks. Tackling problems as they come up is a bad strategy, he says, and developing appropriate standards a few years before the launch of the metaverse is the best option. In addition, social networks have already provided mankind with problems that have shown themselves in recent years. It is simply dangerous to follow the path of their deepening.

Rosenberg cited dependence, political polarization, the spread of disinformation, and the erosion of trust in key institutions such as the media, governments, and experts among the important disadvantages of social media.

The specialist referred to the work of Facebook, YouTube, and other platforms during the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, Rosenberg singled out three common practices as key – “the most destructive” – ​​aspects of social networks: monitoring, manipulation, and monetization.

Social platforms track the behavior of their users by observing where a person clicks, where their cursor is, and what social circle they are in. As people move more and more of their day-to-day activities into the digital world, this data creates a complete picture of each user. Based on such profiles, targeted advertising, political messages, and, in particular, disinformation is formed. All of this data, Rosenberg says, is paid for by advertisers — and it’s part of the global monetization.

The described problems, the expert noted, already exist, but with the transition of mankind to the metauniverse, they will reach a new, from a technical point of view, level. Instead of keeping track of where the user clicks, immersive headsets will register in general all his actions in the virtual world – where he goes, what he looks at, how long he looks, and how he reacts to the objects and objects he encounters.

Some smartphones and smartwatches already have such capabilities, but if the metaverse succeeds, IT companies will have an order of magnitude more data to manipulate consciousness, Rosenberg predicts.

“The whole point of VR and AR is to fool the senses,” says Rosenberg. He fears that immersive technology will create an ideal environment for deception, coercion and misinformation.

As an example, he cited virtual product placement, in which IT companies will sponsor products to be brought into a person’s field of vision, using their personal data to precisely target ads to the right people at the right time. And the advertising of consumer products, in this case, is seen as a minor problem – instead of promoting soda, companies, for example, will be able to support political ideas or groups promoting a certain ideology.

To avoid this prospect, Rosenberg proposes several restrictions that will not stop technological progress but will reduce the dependence of consumers on IT companies.

He believes that the best path to the future is through tight regulation. The engineer said countries should develop legislation to ensure maximum transparency about what data is collected and how it is used.

Rosenberg believes that the concept of creating an ultra-accurate user profile should be completely banned – biometric data, such as eye movements, should not be stored by companies. In this case, targeted ads based on AI will become less effective, and therefore less dangerous. Ideally, Rosenberg said, most of the data streams should be real-time only.

The engineer also backed a ban on tracking vital signs like heart rate. The only exception in Rosenberg’s speech was medical purposes – cases where human health depends on the performance of electronic devices. In addition, artificial agents must be distinguishable from real people and not capable of emotional analysis, which allows people to be manipulated and misled.