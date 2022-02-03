Psilocybin cures depression for at least a year

So far, psilocybin treatment has been shown to be effective and safe only in the short term. Now scientists from Johns Hopkins University have presented the results of long-term observation of patients, which confirm the benefits of treatment for humans. Perhaps these results will be a catalyst for the approval of the therapy for people with severe depression.

Our results add to the evidence that, under carefully controlled conditions, this promising therapeutic approach can lead to significant and sustained improvements in depression, according to the Johns Hopkins University website. The new experiment involved 27 patients who were followed up for a year after treatment.

The average age of the participants was 40 years, most of them lived with depression for an average of two years. Treatment consisted of two doses of psilocybin about two weeks apart.

The researchers noted a significant reduction in depressive symptoms in all participants. The effect persisted throughout the year of observations.

Depressive symptoms were measured before and after treatment using the Hamilton Scale, according to which 24 points indicate severe depression. For most participants, scores dropped from 22.8 before treatment to 8.7 at one week, 8.9 at four weeks, 9.3 at three months, 7 at six months, and 7.7 at 12 months after treatment.

Approximately 75% of participants responded to treatment and 58% were in remission 12 months after therapy, the authors elaborated.

“Compared to standard antidepressants that need to be taken for a long time, psilocybin has the potential to provide sustained relief of depressive symptoms in one or two doses,” said co-author Roland Griffiths.

The team will continue to monitor patients to see what is likely to be a much longer-term effect of the treatment.

In another study, scientists at Yale University showed that psilocybin stimulates the growth of new neural connections.