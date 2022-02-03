Psychotherapy with ecstasy has proven effective in the treatment of PTSD

Recent studies have demonstrated the significant potential of psychoactive drugs – psilocybin, LSD, and ketamine – in the treatment of various mental illnesses. Recent clinical trials in California have proven that PTSD can be treated with MDMA, colloquially known as ecstasy.

The authors of a study presented at the American Chemical Society Conference report the results of the phase III clinical trial of MDMA in combination with psychotherapy for PTSD. The data indicate that the therapy was effective even in difficult cases, against the background of alcohol or drug addiction.

The peculiarity of MDMA is that it is an empathogen, scientists explained, that is, a substance that enhances empathy between people. It releases oxygen to the brain, which creates a sense of trust and closeness that is conducive to psychotherapy.

The researchers recruited a group of 90 volunteers who suffered from PTSD, a condition characterized by amnesia, sudden hallucinations, and nightmares associated with a traumatic experience. The trials were randomized, double-blind, placebo-based. The previous two phases determined the optimal dosage, while the third focused on an 8-hour course of therapy after taking the drug. One month after psychotherapy, the participants also underwent two treatment sessions with MDMA.

In the next two months, about two-thirds of patients no longer met the diagnostic criteria for PTSD. In the placebo group, only a third of the participants showed a significant reduction in symptoms after psychotherapy sessions.

Potential side effects of MDMA use, such as nausea, were minimal, and there was no evidence of drug dependence.

The authors note that the benefits of MDMA therapy may be greater than conventional antidepressant medications like Prozac for PTSD, which often fail and come with a host of side effects. They plan to conduct the second part of the third phase of the trial, and if the results are confirmed, then in 2023 the legalization of the use of psychedelics for medical purposes in the United States may take place.

Similar results were obtained by another team of researchers. After a three-month course of psychotherapy under the supervision of doctors, 67% of chronic patients completely got rid of PTSD.