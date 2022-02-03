March 24, 2022 7:07 am
Facebook Twitter Youtube

Psychotherapy with ecstasy has proven effective in the treatment of PTSD

Psychotherapy with ecstasy has proven effective in the treatment of PTSD

Recent studies have demonstrated the significant potential of psychoactive drugs – psilocybin, LSD, and ketamine – in the treatment of various mental illnesses. Recent clinical trials in California have proven that PTSD can be treated with MDMA, colloquially known as ecstasy.

The authors of a study presented at the American Chemical Society Conference report the results of the phase III clinical trial of MDMA in combination with psychotherapy for PTSD. The data indicate that the therapy was effective even in difficult cases, against the background of alcohol or drug addiction.

The peculiarity of MDMA is that it is an empathogen, scientists explained, that is, a substance that enhances empathy between people. It releases oxygen to the brain, which creates a sense of trust and closeness that is conducive to psychotherapy.

The researchers recruited a group of 90 volunteers who suffered from PTSD, a condition characterized by amnesia, sudden hallucinations, and nightmares associated with a traumatic experience. The trials were randomized, double-blind, placebo-based. The previous two phases determined the optimal dosage, while the third focused on an 8-hour course of therapy after taking the drug. One month after psychotherapy, the participants also underwent two treatment sessions with MDMA.

In the next two months, about two-thirds of patients no longer met the diagnostic criteria for PTSD. In the placebo group, only a third of the participants showed a significant reduction in symptoms after psychotherapy sessions.

Potential side effects of MDMA use, such as nausea, were minimal, and there was no evidence of drug dependence.

The authors note that the benefits of MDMA therapy may be greater than conventional antidepressant medications like Prozac for PTSD, which often fail and come with a host of side effects. They plan to conduct the second part of the third phase of the trial, and if the results are confirmed, then in 2023 the legalization of the use of psychedelics for medical purposes in the United States may take place.

Similar results were obtained by another team of researchers. After a three-month course of psychotherapy under the supervision of doctors, 67% of chronic patients completely got rid of PTSD.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin

rANDOM NEWS

Oil companies of Africa

Is African fracking to receive an injection of investment?

Namibia, Nigeria and Angola have been named the top three hot spots for oil companies. But, how do corruption and environmental factors affect the countries’ cultivation? Nigeria has long been known for its oil resources. Likewise, Angola has been known for its high quantities of natural oil, but decades of corruption has reduced foreign investment. Namibia is now entering the African oil conversation with one

January 6, 2020
New method to target pancreatic cancer

Scientist find a new method to target pancreatic cancer

Scientists have identified a new method of killing pancreatic cancer cells, by severing connections to the energy generator that fuels calcium pumps on the cell’s surface. Published in British Journal of Cancer, the study reports how switching off the cancer’s energy supply causes the pancreatic cancer cells to become ‘poisoned’ by an irreversible build-up of calcium. In functioning cells, calcium is normally beneficial as it controls numerous cell

January 17, 2020
The consequences of the Chicxulub catastrophe turned out to be more serious than expected

The consequences of the Chicxulub catastrophe turned out to be more serious than expected

The Chicxulub meteorite, as you know, could have been related to the death of dinosaurs. Scientists in the US and UK have learned that a huge amount of sulfur has been thrown into the stratosphere – much more than previously thought. The Chicxulub meteorite crashed into Earth about 66 million years ago. As many scientists suggest, if he did not become the main cause of the death

March 22, 2022
Gene-editing to stop the spread of bird flu in chickens

Gene-editing to stop the spread of bird flu in chickens

Researchers have edited the genes of lab grown chicken cells in order stop the spread of the bird flu virus. As one of the largest global threats to farmed chickens, highly contagious bird flu can kill an entire flock of birds. With certain strains even killing humans, it is important for scientist to develop a way of stopping the spread of bird flu and eventually

August 8, 2019
Phthalates and bisphenols linked to language problems in children

Phthalates and bisphenols linked to language problems in children

The molecules of these extremely common compounds resemble female sex hormones in shape, so their presence in the body of a pregnant woman disrupts the normal development of the fetus and affects the mental development of the child in the future. Phthalates and bisphenols, as well as perfluorinated organic compounds, are very common in the environment of modern people. They give plasticity to polymer products, they are

February 21, 2022
Neutrino mass was measured

The neutrino mass was measured with record accuracy. This will help find dark matter

The researchers conducted an experiment and measured the mass of the neutrino with unprecedented accuracy. Without this data, researchers will not be able to study the structure of the universe. We are talking about the international KATRIN experiment at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), during which researchers applied the most sensitive scale to measure mass to neutrinos. Physicists have used the beta decay of tritium, an unstable

February 15, 2022

articles

ABOUT US

Autonomous Nonprofit Organization

 NEWS
 ARTICLES

Disclaimer: www.scitecheuropa.eu is an independent portal and is not responsible for the content of external sites. © 2022