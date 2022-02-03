Putin decided to recognize the DNR and LNR

Russia recognizes the sovereignty of the DNR and LNR. The decision was made by Vladimir Putin after a request from the State Duma, appeals from the leaders of the self-proclaimed republics, and consultations with the Security Council. Kyiv requested urgent consultations with the UN Security Council

Russia recognizes the independence of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics from Ukraine. The corresponding decision was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin and announced in an address to the Russians.

“The situation in the Donbas has again acquired a critical, acute character. And today I am addressing you directly in order not only to assess what is happening but also to inform you about the decisions being made, about possible further steps in this direction, ”Putin said.

According to him, for Russia, Ukraine is not just a neighboring country, but an integral part of history, culture, and spiritual space. “These are our comrades, relatives, among whom are not only colleagues, friends, former colleagues, but also relatives, people connected with us by blood, family ties,” the president said.

Putin said that Ukraine was created by the Bolsheviks after the “revolution of 1917” and its “author and architect” was Vladimir Lenin. “Ukraine can be named after Vladimir Ilyich Lenin,” the president said.

“Ukrainian authorities initially began to build statehood on the denial of everything that unites us. It is not surprising that Ukraine is facing a rise in nationalism and Russophobia,” Putin continued.

Putin said that the Ukrainian authorities are “puppets”. “Ukrainians understand that their country is not even under a protectorate, but reduced to the level of a colony with a puppet regime. The course towards de-Russification and assimilation continues. The Verkhovna Rada continuously adopts legislative acts. <…> The law on the so-called lustration made it possible to deal with objectionable civil servants,” the head of state said. According to Putin, repressive measures are being practiced in Ukraine, and against their own citizens. “In Ukraine, they outdid their Western curators and invented such a tool as sanctions against their own citizens,” Putin said, citing, in particular, pressure on Ukrainian priests subordinate to the Moscow Patriarchate.

On Monday, February 21, the heads of the self-proclaimed republics Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik addressed Putin with a request to recognize the independence of the DNR and LNR. In the middle of the day, the president held a meeting of the Security Council, at which he discussed this possibility and promised to make a decision by the end of Monday.

Updated:

Vladimir Putin, Denis Pushilin, and Leonid Pasechnik signed documents on Russia’s recognition of the independence of the LPR and DPR, as well as treaties of friendship and mutual assistance. They have to be ratified by the federal assembly.