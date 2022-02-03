Putin explained to Scholz that Russia considers a threat

Russia considers attempts to contain it by force to be a threat and cannot turn a blind eye to the fact that the United States and NATO interpret security principles “quite freely, in their favor,” Putin said.

Russia perceives its forceful containment by the West as a threat to the country’s national security. This was stated by President Vladimir Putin at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, broadcasted by RBC.

“Forcible containment of Russia is perceived by us as a direct and immediate threat to national security, which is exactly what legal agreements are called upon to remove on the basis of the drafts [agreements on security guarantees] submitted by us,” he said.

According to the president, the United States and NATO “quite freely, in their favor” interpret the key security principles that are recorded in many pan-European documents, and Russia cannot turn a blind eye to this.

The talks between Scholz and Putin in the Kremlin’s Catherine Palace lasted more than three hours. According to Putin, the conversation took place “in a businesslike atmosphere”, they discussed bilateral relations and the prospects for their development, and “paid special attention to the most pressing issues on the international agenda.”

Last December, Moscow sent Washington and NATO proposals on security guarantees. Among the proposals are the non-expansion of the alliance to the east, the refusal to accept the former republics of the USSR, the refusal to deploy US military bases in the post-Soviet space. In early January, Russia held three rounds of negotiations on this issue with the United States, NATO, and the OSCE, but they did not lead to concrete results.

The US and NATO then submitted their written responses to the Russian proposals. They did not have a “positive reaction” to the question of NATO’s non-expansion to the east, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said. On February 14, he presented Putin with a draft response from the Russian side, the president approved it. Lavrov promised that Moscow would soon publish the document, as it “has nothing to be ashamed of.”