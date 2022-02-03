March 30, 2022 5:46 pm
Record-breaking efficiency of ultra-thin solar panels achieved

A team of British scientists managed to increase the level of energy absorption by thin photovoltaic plates by 25%. Solar panels with a thickness of only 1 micrometer convert light into electricity more efficiently than devices of similar thickness, and a reduced silicon content saves on their production.

In a Photonics article, the researchers talk about using the characteristics of sunlight to develop a disordered honeycomb layer on top of a silicon substrate. Scientists borrowed their approach from nature, in the design of butterfly wings and bird eyes, reports Science Daily. The innovative structure allows light to be absorbed from any angle and trapped inside the solar cell, resulting in more energy generation.

“One of the problems with working with silicon is that almost a third of the light is immediately reflected, without absorption and generation of energy. A textured layer on top of silicon helps solve this problem,” said Marian Florescu of the University of Surrey, “and our disordered but hyper-unified structure has been particularly successful.”

In lab testing, the prototype achieved an absorbance of 26.3 mA/cm2, up 25% from the previous record of 19.72 mA/cm2 set in 2017. The efficiency was 21%, but scientists are convinced that they will be able to significantly increase it in the future.

As for the potential of the invention, the authors propose to use it in the space industry, to generate electricity by satellites, stations, and ships, or to power Internet of things devices. Reduced silicon content reduces production costs.

Chinese scientists have found that solar panels are useful not only for converting light into energy but also for wireless data transmission. Engineers have created the first lensless system for high-speed data transmission underwater. The speed of its work was 150 Mbps at a distance of 35 meters.

