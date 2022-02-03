Reducing calories leads to a rejuvenated immune system

More than 85 years ago, researchers noticed that some laboratory rodents lived longer if they were fed a low-calorie, yet nutrient-dense diet. Since then, many scientists have tried to understand the biological mechanisms of fasting and its relationship with longevity. The discovery of US experts sheds light on the relationship between eating behavior and the function of the thymus gland, an important element of the immune system.

Ten years ago, the US National Institute on Aging conducted clinical trials to determine the long-term health effects of calorie reduction. The CALERIE experiment was the first controlled study to answer the question of whether moderate calorie reduction would result in the same benefits to the human body that have been observed in animals.

Volunteers were healthy people from 25 to 45 years old, not suffering from obesity. They were randomly divided into two groups: the first continued to eat, as usual, the second, under the control of psychologists and nutritionists, limited their calorie intake. The test lasted two years.

The results showed a reduced risk of age-related cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. The authors of the experiment made public all the data so that colleagues could use them. And recently, a team at Yale University used them to study the effects of calorie restriction on immune function, according to the NIH website.

With age, the size of the thymus gland, or thymus, an element of the immune system, is reduced. As this organ shrinks, it stops producing T cells, reducing the ability of the immune system to fight infectious diseases. T-cell deficiency is one of the reasons why people over 40 are more susceptible to a number of diseases.

MRI scans showed that the second group of the CALERIE experiment had slightly increased thymus volume. This was accompanied by an increase in indicators of the production of new T cells. The scientists then analyzed the effects of the immune system in samples of abdominal adipose tissue. And they found that the PLA2G7 gene, which codes for a protein involved in fat metabolism, was suppressed as a result of calorie reduction. It is hypothesized that this gene may play a role in improving thymic function.

The scientists tested their hypothesis on mice, which suppressed the expression of PLA2G7. When they reached old age, it turned out that their thymus had not decreased in size. In addition, the fat mass and the amount of inflammation-causing substances decreased.

The results of a clinical trial conducted by scientists in the UK called into question the effectiveness of popular diets based on intermittent fasting. It turned out that simply reducing the daily calorie intake is better for getting rid of excess weight.