Regenerative therapy restores hearing

Frequency Therapeutics is going to restore hearing to the hearing impaired without hearing aids and implants. The biotech company’s regenerative therapy relies on programming progenitor cells in the inner ear to create tiny sensory hair cells that we use to perceive sounds.

Progenitor cells, which are found in the inner ear, differentiate into hair cells during the prenatal period of a child’s development, then go dormant and never emerge again. At birth, a person has about 15,000 hair cells in each cochlea, which gradually die from old age, from too loud sounds or certain types of drugs, but do not regenerate.

A few years ago, a group of researchers from MIT made an important breakthrough: using certain molecules, they were able to turn progenitor cells into thousands of hair cells in the laboratory, says MIT News. No one has been able to create hair cells in such a volume before. This method turned out to be preferable to gene therapy when genes taken from a patient are programmed in the laboratory and then re-implemented in the right place.

The results of the first clinical trials showed a statistically significant improvement in speech perception in some participants after a single injection. In some cases, a positive reaction lasted up to two years. In total, the company conducted three series of trials involving more than 200 patients.

“Some of these people couldn’t hear for 30 years, and for the first time they were able to go to a crowded restaurant and hear what their children were saying,” said Robert Langer, one of the company’s founders. “It’s very important to them.”

Researchers do not exclude that in 10-15 years their therapy will become as everyday and affordable as laser vision correction.

Lab X, the brainchild of Alphabet, has created an augmented reality device that can give anyone superhuman hearing. The participants of the project, codenamed “Wolverine”, are already testing a technology that allows you to distinguish the voices of individuals from the crowd.