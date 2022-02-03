Remains of the most ancient ancestor of dinosaurs have been found.

Employees of the Federal University of Santa Maria have discovered the most ancient predecessor of dinosaurs from South America. This creature lived 237 million years ago.

Paleontologists have published a study describing a new fossil specimen in the scientific journal Gondwana Research. It was excavated in the central region of the state of Rio Grande do Sul. During the study, the scientists found a set of traits unique to the group that includes dinosaurs and their close relatives.

The fossil is an 11 cm long femur. Some features allow it to be assigned to the Dinosauromorpha group. However, the most interesting fact is that the specimen came from a fossil site approximately 237 million years old. Therefore, this is the oldest record of a dinosaur precursor from South America. The fossil fills a gap in the Brazilian record and proves dinosaur ancestors lived in South America 1 million years earlier than previously thought.

As for the rest of the world, there are dinosaur ancestors from Tanzania and Zambia that are possibly older than the Brazilians. However, some studies question the age of these sites. Apparently, these deposits are much younger from a geological point of view.