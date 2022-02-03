April 7, 2022 10:31 am
Replacing animal protein with avocado reduces the risk of heart disease by 22%

A new large study adds further evidence that simple dietary modification plays a critical role in the prevention of cardiovascular disease. Scientists have shown that vegetable protein with a large number of unsaturated fats reduces the risk of stroke, coronary heart disease, and other diseases.

US scientists have presented the first major long-term study that confirms a positive relationship between avocado consumption and reduced risk of cardiovascular disease, writes Science Daily. Over the course of 30 years, they followed more than 110,000 healthy people who followed various diets.

It was found that at least two servings of avocados per week reduced the risks of overall cardiovascular disease risk by 16% and the risk of coronary heart disease by 21%.

Replacing half a serving of margarine, butter, eggs, yogurt, cheese, or processed meats like bacon with the same amount of avocado per day has been associated with a 22% reduction in the risk of cardiovascular disease.

One serving was equal to half an avocado.

“These results are especially important because the diet is the cornerstone of cardiovascular health, yet many find it difficult to stick to a healthy diet,” said author Cheryl Anderson. Given that avocados do not need to be eaten in large quantities, and the taste is liked by many, people can easily improve their diet. Avocados are high in unsaturated fats, as well as fiber, potassium, and vitamins.

It is known from other studies that a Mediterranean diet rich in fruits and vegetables with limited consumption of red meat also improves cardiovascular health even in a  short period.

