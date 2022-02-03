April 13, 2022 8:10 pm
Researchers get detailed images of every brain cell

An international team of scientists presented a project where all brain cells are visualized – there are more than 150 billion of them. Scanning the organ will take several hours.

Researchers at Columbia University and Icahn School of Medicine have launched a project where they will map the entire human brain, including more than 180 billion cells in the organ. These data will help scientists understand the connection between the brain and behavior, and human emotions, both during illness and in a healthy state.

“We are developing technologies that will enable high-speed, large-scale imaging of dozens or even hundreds of human organs in the next five years. The unprecedented volumes of data that we hope to obtain should open the way to previously inaccessible knowledge about the human brain, ”the researchers note.

The team doesn’t just want to count the cells. They want to create a map of the brain that will show the variety of different types of cells that make up the brain.

“We know that the brain contains billions of neurons, but there are many different subtypes of neurons,” the scientists say. “We want to know how many there are, how they are organized, and how they differ in different areas of the brain and different people.”

But the brain is not only made up of neurons. Its structure includes other types of cells, all of which are needed for the normal functioning of the brain and contain important clues about what goes wrong with diseases.

“To make these data sets really useful, we need to find a way to capture as much information as possible in whole-brain scans,” the scientists add. 

For this brain research project, they are developing another new microscopy technique. It’s called Human Brain Optimized Light Sheet Microscopy (HOLiS). The team chose this name to emphasize the importance of holistic imaging and analysis of the entire human brain of each individual.

