Researchers have determined the age of the earth’s water

Water is an essential element for life on Earth. Its origin is still the subject of controversy in the scientific community. In a new study, two scientists use isotope data to show that water was present at the very beginning of our solar system’s formation: some of this water would have been found on our planet and therefore 4.5 billion years old.

In protoplanetary disks, water is virtually ubiquitous. “Recent studies of water content in early planetary systems like ours show that water is an abundant and ubiquitous molecule, originally synthesized on the surface of tiny grains of interstellar dust by hydrogenation of frozen oxygen,” the researchers wrote in the journal Elements. In the molecular cloud from which the new planetary system will emerge, oxygen attaches itself and freezes to the dust grains it encounters. As soon as a hydrogen molecule intersects with this frozen oxygen, water ice is formed.

As a result of the reaction, two types of water can be formed: ordinary water, consisting of oxygen and hydrogen, or heavy water, consisting of oxygen and deuterium, an isotope of hydrogen with a proton and a neutron in the nucleus. The formation of water ice around dust grains is the first step in what researchers call the “cold phase”. Over time, matter collects in the center of the nebula, and the gravitational force begins to act. As the temperature rises around the center – an area experts call hot corino – the ice turns into water vapour. Water becomes the most abundant molecule in this area.

Four step process

“A typical hot corina contains about 10,000 times more water than Earth’s oceans,” write two authors, Cecilia Ceccarelli, an Italian astronomer at the Institute of Planetary Sciences and Astrophysics in Grenoble, France, and Fujun Du, an astronomer at the Purple Mountain Observatory. in Nanjing, China. This stage of sublimation of ice into vapor is the second phase of the process, which researchers call the “protostar phase”.

This protostar has not yet begun the fusion reaction, but it is starting to rotate; the gas and dust surrounding it form the so-called protoplanetary disk, from which various objects of this new system will originate. The young star continues to gain mass, but it releases little heat; the protoplanetary disk is still cold. Then comes the third phase of the process: the water vapor formed in the second phase recondenses in the coldest parts of the protoplanetary disk; dust grains are again covered with icy mantles.

From these grains of dust, surrounded by frozen water, a planetary system is gradually formed: planets, comets and asteroids appear that revolve around their star. Thus the Earth was born.

Therefore, water synthesis occurs at two points in time, under different conditions: the first time, when the system is still a cold cloud, the second time, when a protoplanetary disk is formed. In our solar system, water from the first fusion is 4.5 billion years old. In order to determine the age of the earth’s water, it is necessary to determine how much of this water turned out to be on Earth.

A particularly large amount of heavy water

The researchers note that the hydrogen isotope ratio is critical to understanding the origin of water in planetary bodies. During the cold phase, the temperature is extremely low, resulting in a phenomenon called superdeuteration. Under these conditions, more deuterium enters the water ice.

At the birth of the universe, a few seconds after the Big Bang, the amount of deuterium was very small – just one atom of deuterium for every 100,000 atoms of standard hydrogen (or protium). But in hot corine, because of the superdeuteration that preceded it, abundance does not follow this pattern. “In hot coryns, the HDO/H2O ratio is only slightly less than 1:100. [The abundance of doubly deuterated water, D2O, is 1/1000 of that of H2O, or about 107 times what would be expected based on the abundance ratio of the elements D /H],” the authors of the study say.

The researchers showed that the abundance of heavy water is a characteristic of the first synthesis. To find out how much of this water reached Earth, they compared the values of the heavy-to-normal water ratio, HDO/H2O, on Earth with those at the Corino hotspots in other emerging systems. Previous studies have shown that this ratio is about ten times higher than the elemental D/H ratio in the universe and therefore at the birth of the solar system.

Researchers estimate that between 1% and 50% of Earth’s water comes from the early birth phase of the solar system, so much of our water is 4.5 billion years old. This water is “probably inherited” from planetesimals, not comets. However, the exact process is not yet clear. “The question is very complex, since the origin and evolution of water on Earth are inevitably related to other important elements on this planet, such as carbon, molecular oxygen and the magnetic field,” they write. Therefore, finding out how this water was brought to Earth will be the subject of further research. “The amount of heavy water on Earth is our breadcrumbs that can help us get out of the maze of all the possible routes that the solar system could take,” they conclude.