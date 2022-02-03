December 17, 2022 12:08 pm
Facebook Twitter Youtube

Researchers prepare ‘world’s first operational fusion power plant’

Researchers prepare 'world's first operational fusion power plant'

After recent and successive breakthroughs in the world of nuclear fusion, the latest of which has produced more energy than was available to start the reaction, scientists and politicians have high hopes for energy. As a result, the US Department of Energy is considering funding the world’s first fusion power plant capable of replicating solar power generation. The selection process for potential candidates has begun and the plant is expected to be operational in 2030.

A historic fusion reaction was recently performed, as announced by the US Department of Energy (DOE) and the US National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), completing fusion ignition at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL). This is a major scientific breakthrough, the result of decades of work, and potentially paving the way for a clean energy future.

On Dec. 5, a team at LLNL’s National Ignition Facility (NIF) conducted the first controlled fusion experiment that achieved scientific energy efficiency, meaning that more energy was produced from fusion than the energy from the laser used to run it. Recall that nuclear fusion is a process in which two light nuclei are combined into one heavier nucleus with the release of a large amount of energy at temperatures and pressures similar to those that exist in the cores of stars and giant planets.

This follows another major discovery in the world of fusion – the use of special magnetic fields to increase efficiency. In a technique called inertial fusion (ICF) – where lasers initiate a nuclear reaction – NIF researchers have shown that the right magnetic field improves the “heat” that keeps the fuel hot long enough to produce much more energy.

After these two major breakthroughs, the US Department of Energy was faced with the dilemma of where to invest in turning this new “laboratory” technology into a commercially viable version by developing a pilot fusion facility.

On December 15, applications for grants from private companies to develop the concept of their own large-scale nuclear fusion facility, which could provide at least 50 megawatts of electricity to the US grid, closed. The funding is bolstered by Congressional authorization of $50 million in the 2020 energy bill, according to an E&ENews article. Up to 15 applications are under consideration.

Supported by the US Department of Energy’s Scientific Advisory Committee on Fusion Energy and a panel of experts from the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, the Pilot Facility strategy will convince US utilities that the technology is scientifically feasible and worthy of massive future investment.

According to a senior DOE official cited in the article, the goal is “to hope to have an experimental fusion facility operational by the early 2030s.”

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin

rANDOM NEWS

enigma surrounding brain structure and function

Unravelling the enigma surrounding brain structure and function

Professor Paul Thompson is the Director of ENIGMA – a project that seeks to understand the brain through extensive collaboration. Below, he discusses the project’s progress, specific areas of focus and some of its most surprising findings to date. How has ENIGMA – the largest brain imaging study in the world – evolved since we last spoke? Thank you! Since last year, we have combed

May 23, 2016
Walnuts and a low saturated fats diet

Walnuts and a low saturated fats diet can help to reduce blood pressure for people at risk of heart disease

A new study has found that eating walnuts can reduce blood pressure in people at risk of heart disease when combined with a low saturated fats diet. The study from Penn State analysed what happened when they replaced saturated fats with walnuts in participants’ diets. The researchers found that eating whole walnuts on a daily basis, combined with consuming less saturated fat in their diet, was associated

May 2, 2019
Transitional programming rejuvenated human cells by 30 years

“Transitional programming” rejuvenated human cells by 30 years

Scientists used the technology to create induced pluripotent stem cells, but modified it in such a way as to preserve the identity of the cells and at the same time rejuvenate them. As a result, it was possible to restore the almost “childish” functionality of cells and start a full-fledged regeneration process. Another feature of this technology promises to open fundamentally new horizons in aging therapy. Japanese

April 10, 2022
How plants resist drought

Researchers have figured out how plants resist drought.

The research team of NTNU Faculty of Biology Professor Torsten Hamann found that plants resist the effects of drought with the help of a special molecular component. This discovery provides new insight into the processes that are responsible for the adaptation of plants to their environment. How plants adapt to stressful conditions is influenced by two factors. First, rigid cell walls provide structural support to plants. They also reduce water

February 22, 2022

Climate change solutions based on nature

Inger Anderson speaks to the United Nations in New York on how nature will help reverse climate change. World leaders will meet at the United Nations in New York at the Climate Action Summit convened by UN Secretary-General António Guterres. Ms Inger Andersen will be at the summit to promote the idea of ​​nature-based solutions for combating climate change. UNEP supports one of the nine Summit tracks designated by

September 23, 2019
Coronavirus pandemic could lead to a generation of disabled people

Coronavirus pandemic could lead to a generation of disabled people

There is so much disturbing news in 2022 that many people have almost forgotten about the coronavirus pandemic. This is mainly due to the fact that the Omicron strain, found in November last year, is considered weak compared to other species – many people recover after a few days of fever. At the same time, after the disease, they develop a post-covid syndrome., which includes symptoms like weakness, cloudy thinking,

March 27, 2022

articles

ABOUT US

Autonomous Nonprofit Organization

 POPULAR NEWS
 POPULAR ARTICLES

Disclaimer: www.scitecheuropa.eu is an independent portal and is not responsible for the content of external sites. © 2022