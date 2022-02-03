Researchers prepare ‘world’s first operational fusion power plant’

After recent and successive breakthroughs in the world of nuclear fusion, the latest of which has produced more energy than was available to start the reaction, scientists and politicians have high hopes for energy. As a result, the US Department of Energy is considering funding the world’s first fusion power plant capable of replicating solar power generation. The selection process for potential candidates has begun and the plant is expected to be operational in 2030.

A historic fusion reaction was recently performed, as announced by the US Department of Energy (DOE) and the US National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), completing fusion ignition at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL). This is a major scientific breakthrough, the result of decades of work, and potentially paving the way for a clean energy future.

On Dec. 5, a team at LLNL’s National Ignition Facility (NIF) conducted the first controlled fusion experiment that achieved scientific energy efficiency, meaning that more energy was produced from fusion than the energy from the laser used to run it. Recall that nuclear fusion is a process in which two light nuclei are combined into one heavier nucleus with the release of a large amount of energy at temperatures and pressures similar to those that exist in the cores of stars and giant planets.

This follows another major discovery in the world of fusion – the use of special magnetic fields to increase efficiency. In a technique called inertial fusion (ICF) – where lasers initiate a nuclear reaction – NIF researchers have shown that the right magnetic field improves the “heat” that keeps the fuel hot long enough to produce much more energy.

After these two major breakthroughs, the US Department of Energy was faced with the dilemma of where to invest in turning this new “laboratory” technology into a commercially viable version by developing a pilot fusion facility.

On December 15, applications for grants from private companies to develop the concept of their own large-scale nuclear fusion facility, which could provide at least 50 megawatts of electricity to the US grid, closed. The funding is bolstered by Congressional authorization of $50 million in the 2020 energy bill, according to an E&ENews article. Up to 15 applications are under consideration.

Supported by the US Department of Energy’s Scientific Advisory Committee on Fusion Energy and a panel of experts from the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, the Pilot Facility strategy will convince US utilities that the technology is scientifically feasible and worthy of massive future investment.

According to a senior DOE official cited in the article, the goal is “to hope to have an experimental fusion facility operational by the early 2030s.”