Russian Military operation in Ukraine. Online

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special operation to “demilitarize” and “denazify” Ukraine. All the most important about the situation in Ukraine and sanctions.
20:51 (Moscow time)
Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on the creation of military administrations on the basis of regional administrations after the introduction of martial law
20:20 (Moscow time)
Russian Defense Ministry: as a result of Russian strikes, 83 ground objects of the military infrastructure of Ukraine were disabled, two Ukrainian Su-27s, two Su-24s, one helicopter, and four Bayraktar TB-2 drones were shot down.
The department considers all the tasks assigned to the groupings of troops for the day to be successfully completed.
19:30 (Moscow time)
What Vladimir Putin said:
“What is happening is a necessary measure. We were simply not left with the opportunity to act differently. All attempts to reach an agreement are null and void.”
“We were preparing for what is happening, including in terms of restrictions. Russia remains part of the global economy and we are not going to harm the global economic system of which we are apart.”
At the same time, Putin asked to treat the current events with understanding and work in coordination with the government. “The answer (of the authorities) is to provide greater freedom of entrepreneurial activity,” he added.
Putin: military operation in Donbas is a necessary measure
After Putin’s remark, which followed Shokhin’s words, the open part of his meeting with business ended.
19:15 (Moscow time)
The Seimas of Lithuania unanimously declared a state of emergency in the country.
18:53 (Moscow time)
Volodymyr Zelensky: in the roar of war, one can hear the noise of a new iron curtain now descending over Russia, which cuts off the country from the civilized world. At the same time, the President of Ukraine added that Ukraine offers to return to the path to peace.
18:38 (Moscow time)
The price of gas in Europe increased one and a half times and for the first time since December 2021 exceeded $1,600 per 1,000 cubic meters. m.
The Russian Defense Ministry claims that 74 ground facilities of Ukraine’s military infrastructure have been disabled by Russian strikes. Among them, the Ministry of Defense named 11 airfields of the Air Force, three command posts, a naval base, and 18 radar stations of the S-300 and Buk-M1 air defense systems.
The Czech Republic recalls ambassadors from Russia and Belarus for consultations, the country’s prime minister said. Two Russian consulates in the Czech Republic are closed.
Emmanuel Macron addressed the nation in connection with the situation in Ukraine. “I want to salute the courage and determination of the Ukrainian President. By going back on his word, by abandoning the diplomatic path, by choosing war, President Putin not only attacked Ukraine but also decided to trample on its sovereignty,” he said.
Macron argues that the launch of the military operation was a “conscious choice” on the part of Russia, “a violation of the UN Charter and all international treaties.”
“The sanctions imposed against Russia will be commensurate with the aggression of which it is guilty,” the French president promised.
Ukraine has applied to the EU with a request for emergency assistance under the EU civil protection mechanism, said European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic.
“After an unmotivated Russian invasion, today Ukraine, through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, applied for urgent medical assistance, I call on Member States to respond immediately with offers of such assistance,” he said.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) condemned the Russian authorities for violating the Olympic Truce. The IOC notes that the truce must be observed between seven days before the start of the Olympics and seven days after the conclusion of the Paralympic Games. The 2022 Paralympics will be held in Beijing from March 4 to 13, with over 700 athletes from 50 countries taking part. The Olympic Games were held from 4 to 20 February.
The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Ukraine reported about the fall of the aircraft of the armed forces of Ukraine in the Kyiv region, killing five people. “A military aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine fell with subsequent fire between the villages of Zhukovtsy and Trypillya, Obukhov district, there were 14 people on board. As a result, five people died, ”the ministry said in a statement.
Russia needs to be disconnected from the SWIFT interbank information exchange system due to the situation in Ukraine, said Czech President Milos Zeman. “The time has come to achieve much tougher sanctions than those that were originally planned, by which I mean, first of all, sanctions in the field of the so-called SWIFT, ” Zeman said.
He compared Russia to a “madman” and urged to defend himself not only with words but also with actions.
14:26 (Moscow time)
Stoltenberg said that NATO countries “have more than 100 aircraft in readiness to protect the airspace.” “We will protect our people and our democracies. Freedom will always stand above aggression,” he said.
NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg said that Russia “is using force to rewrite history.”
“The Kremlin’s goal is to restore its spheres of influence. This is a new normal for our security,” Stoltenberg said.
“NATO will protect its members, an attack on one will be regarded as an attack on all,” he said.
“We call on Russia to immediately stop hostilities, withdraw troops from the territory of Ukraine and return to diplomacy,” the Secretary-General added.
The Kremlin believes that the Russians will support the armed operation in Ukraine. “Surely there will be some data from sociologists who will take measurements. We know with you that the majority of the population, a solid majority, supported the president’s decision to recognize two republics – the LPR and the LPR. And what happens – it just happens as a result of conversion. We expect that the level of support will not be lower,” Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
In the Sea of Azov, two civilian ships came under a missile attack from the Ukrainian armed forces from Mariupol, the FSB border control for the Krasnodar Territory reported. SVG-Flot and Serafim Sarovsky were fired upon. The first was damaged, a fire broke out onboard, one of the crew members was seriously injured, the FSB reported.
Dmitry Peskov answered the question of what is the denazification of Ukraine, which Vladimir Putin spoke about: “Ideally, you need to liberate Ukraine and clean it from pro-Nazi people.”
Also, according to him, we are talking about “the neutralization of the military potential, which has recently been considerably grown.”
Dmitry Peskov on the sanctions that threaten Russia in connection with the operation in Ukraine:
“Let’s analyze the events and calculate the next steps as problems come up.”
The Russian authorities are generally ready to communicate with the leadership of Ukraine, but there are a number of conditions for this.
“The President formulated his vision of what we would expect from Ukraine in order for the conceptual and red-line problems to be resolved,” said Dmitry Peskov, naming, in particular, the neutral status of Ukraine, the refusal to deploy weapons.
“(Dialogue is possible) if the leadership of Ukraine is ready to talk about it,” he added.
Dmitry Peskov answered the question, how does the Kremlin assess the risks that Russia will be behind the Iron Curtain? “A country like Russia cannot be behind the Iron Curtain,” Peskov said.