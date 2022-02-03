Russian Military operation in Ukraine. Online

20:51 (Moscow time)

Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on the creation of military administrations on the basis of regional administrations after the introduction of martial law

20:20 (Moscow time)

Russian Defense Ministry: as a result of Russian strikes, 83 ground objects of the military infrastructure of Ukraine were disabled, two Ukrainian Su-27s, two Su-24s, one helicopter, and four Bayraktar TB-2 drones were shot down.

The department considers all the tasks assigned to the groupings of troops for the day to be successfully completed.

19:30 (Moscow time)

What Vladimir Putin said:

“What is happening is a necessary measure. We were simply not left with the opportunity to act differently. All attempts to reach an agreement are null and void.”

“We were preparing for what is happening, including in terms of restrictions. Russia remains part of the global economy and we are not going to harm the global economic system of which we are apart.”

At the same time, Putin asked to treat the current events with understanding and work in coordination with the government. “The answer (of the authorities) is to provide greater freedom of entrepreneurial activity,” he added.

Putin: military operation in Donbas is a necessary measure

After Putin’s remark, which followed Shokhin’s words, the open part of his meeting with business ended.

19:15 (Moscow time)

The Seimas of Lithuania unanimously declared a state of emergency in the country.

18:53 (Moscow time)

Volodymyr Zelensky: in the roar of war, one can hear the noise of a new iron curtain now descending over Russia, which cuts off the country from the civilized world. At the same time, the President of Ukraine added that Ukraine offers to return to the path to peace.

18:38 (Moscow time)

The price of gas in Europe increased one and a half times and for the first time since December 2021 exceeded $1,600 per 1,000 cubic meters. m.