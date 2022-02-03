December 10, 2022 11:15 pm
San Francisco police use of killer robots confirmed by the first vote

San Francisco police use of killer robots confirmed by the first vote

The news is reminiscent of a sci-fi disaster movie. However, it’s official: the San Francisco police are on their way to getting permission to use robots armed with deadly weapons in emergencies.

“San Francisco Police will be allowed to use robots to kill people in limited numbers in cases of emergency, according to a new measure approved by the City Council of Supervisors on Tuesday,” the San Francisco Chronicle reported on November 29, 2022. The measure still needs to be approved by a second vote next week before the mayor signs it.

This permission follows precedent. Six years ago, the San Francisco police used a robot loaded with explosives to take out a sniper who shot five police officers. Therefore, the debate went on for a long time before leading to the first vote: a permit would be issued “when the risk of death of civilians or officers is imminent and the officers cannot control the threat after the use of alternative options for the use of force or de-escalation tactics,” the Council of Observers said in a decision. the legislature of San Francisco. The idea is to be able to intervene “without risk” in the event of a critical situation.

As it is easy to imagine, this first confirmation was the subject of heated debate. Even within the council, where the politicians were very divided. “After everything we’ve seen, school killings, terrorism, the realities of the 21st century, I think we absolutely must use the most advanced technology to combat such threats,” said Rafael Mandelman in comments reported by the San Francisco newspaper. chronicle.

Risks of abuse

“There are serious risks of misuse of this military-grade technology, and there is no evidence that it is necessary,” objected another elected official, Dean Preston, who voted against it. The San Francisco Public Defender’s Office also took a stand, sending a letter to the Board of Oversight Authorities, which was reported by the Washington Post. She stated that this policy is “dehumanizing and militaristic”.

Opponents of the measure in the council argued, among other things, that it was not clear whether the measure would save lives and that it could also create distrust in the public. “Most law enforcement weapons are used against people of color,” said Council Chair Shamann Walton. “I’m amazed that we’re talking about this here. This policy, if approved, will affect the fleet of ground robots that the San Francisco Police Department already has for reconnaissance, bomb disposal, and rescue operations.”

