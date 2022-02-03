December 10, 2022 11:15 pm
Scientist suggests creating ‘forest bubbles’ on Mars

As of mid-November, there are about eight billion of us on Earth. Since our planet is not expandable and its resources are depleted, some believe that the salvation of our species lies in the colonization of other planets, in particular Mars. For us to one day thrive on the red planet, Paul Smith, a civil engineer at the University of Bristol, proposes building a forest under a dome on the surface of the red planet.

The population is expected to exceed nine billion by 2050. “If human population growth is not controlled, semi-natural areas must be sacrificed for food production and urbanization, leading to ecosystem destruction and environmentally driven population decline,” the scientist warns in the International Journal of Astrobiology. The alternative, he says, is to create more habitats in orbit around the Earth or on the lunar or Martian surface.

Mars is not a very friendly planet. The average temperature is -63°C and dust storms are frequent. In addition, it’s thin, mostly CO2 atmosphere makes it impossible to breathe, and the absence of a magnetic field results in high levels of radiation. However, recent research missions have shown that there are large deposits of water ice below the surface, which could be very useful if people settle there permanently. It remains only to create a space in a controlled atmosphere. It is this principle that underlies the Martian reserves presented by Paul Smith.

An unusual combination of species for a new ecosystem

Smith proposes to create “closed terrestrial ecosystems” (or CTTEs) – green oases on the surface of Mars. Assuming the containment can provide acceptable conditions, Mars offers gravity, an atmosphere, enough sunlight for photosynthesis and water, and proximity to Earth allows the system to be controlled, he points out. This closed ecosystem can be large enough to support a forest, or more accurately, an imitation of a forest from ancient times.

The engineer notes that the forest environment has a beneficial effect on health, both physical and psychological (he speaks of a “psychological refuge”). This forest will also serve as a botanical garden that will provide a home for species that benefit the colonists with their secondary metabolites (vitamins, fragrances, perfumes, medicines, dyes, and mood boosters). Therefore, a network of such oases is necessary for human space exploration. “It’s easier to enter the desert knowing that there is an oasis in it,” he notes.

The radius of this hemispherical enclosure, controlled by the environment, will be about 250 meters, and the area will be 20 hectares. The idea is not to recreate a specific terrestrial forest biome (which the author says would be counterproductive), but to gradually introduce different species, select those that are best suited to Martian conditions, and then allow this unusual set of species to gradually create a new ecosystem characteristic of Mars.

To do this, it will be necessary to take into account several environmental constraints, starting with solar radiation and cosmic particle radiation, which is harmful to all living organisms. However, according to Smith, creating an artificial magnetic field to deflect these particles would be relatively easy. However, he notes that some behaviors, such as plant growth and development, can be disrupted due to the absence of the Earth’s geomagnetic field.

UV management will be more complex. Mars does not have an ozone layer, so its surface is exposed to high levels of ultraviolet light. But ultraviolet is both harmful and beneficial to organisms: “Some ultraviolet is necessary for the synthesis of vitamin D and other mechanisms in animals,” the author notes, adding that some species of pollinators use ultraviolet for navigation. “Therefore, human well-being and the functioning of ecosystems will require modulation, rather than the complete elimination of the flow of ultraviolet radiation from Mars,” he concludes.

Importance of seasons and lunar influence

The composition of the soil in these Martian reserves is the key. A priori, the basaltic crust of Mars contains the nutrients necessary for the growth of terrestrial plants; all the necessary elements (nitrogen, potassium, iron, zinc, etc.) were found in Martian meteorites. However, the Martian substrate also contains toxic elements in high concentrations (iron oxides, perchlorates, hydrogen peroxide), which will need to be removed first.

Another difficulty is the reproduction of earthly seasons. “Biomes change seasonally, so CTTE needs seasons. The time factor determines critical developmental stages, individual physiology, and interspecies relationships,” Smith notes. Mars has four seasons that do not have the same duration due to the planet’s elliptical orbit; spring in the northern hemisphere (which corresponds to autumn in the southern hemisphere) is the longest Martian season. “The seasons also impart traits that are necessary for psychological recoveries, such as autumn colors, winter silence, spring flowers, and summer foliage,” the scientist notes.

It is not known to what extent terrestrial organisms can adapt to Martian seasons. The consequences of a completely different lunar influence than on Earth are also unclear. As Smith notes, our Moon serves as a reference point for many ecological processes – both in animals and plants, whose growth can be influenced by tidal forces. In contrast, Phobos and Deimos, which are much smaller, do not have any effect on the Martian surface.

The ability of organisms to adapt to a much lower gravity than on Earth (Mars has a gravity of 0.38 g) also raises questions.

Overall, creating a CTTE on Mars will be particularly challenging, but whatever the challenges, humanity must overcome them, Smith said. “From a biocentric point of view, world leaders should be concerned about the future of life in the universe and the role of humanity in its protection and implementation. On a planet with limited habitability, this is an important responsibility. The survival of life, in whatever form it manifests itself, is the highest biocentric priority”, he concludes.

