Scientists create ears and noses using human cells

Researchers at Swansea University in Wales have launched a groundbreaking treatment that uses human cells to reverse facial scars and scars.

The University’s £2.5 million studies will use cells and plant materials to 3D print nose and ear cartilage. If successful, it could be used in the future to treat people born without body parts or with facial scars due to burns, trauma, or cancer.

The report says the project will include scientific research to determine the ideal combination of cells to grow new cartilage, leading to human clinical trials of facial reconstruction.

According to Professor Ian Whitaker, professor of plastic surgery at Swansea, the use of printers will also speed up operations, improve patient well-being and reduce costs. He expressed the hope that clinical trials could be carried out in Swansea in “the next two to five years”.

“I hope that Wales will be one of the first in the world where patients will benefit from this technology,” said Professor Iain Whitaker.

The report says that scarred patients say it could be life-changing.

Six-year-old Elizabeth, who lost several fingers and an ear in a fire when she was six months old, said she found the new study “exciting”.

“Given a lot of the work they do in this lab, we hope it will benefit children like Elizabeth so they don’t have to deal with the physical and mental impact of scars,” said her father, Iain.

“The opportunity to restore normal life for people with facial and body deformities is enormous,” added Simon Weston, lead spokesman for the Scarless Foundation, which is partially funding the study.

Weston, a war veteran, has over 85-90% scars on his body after a bomb hit the ship he served on during the Falklands War.

“You can’t change what happens to people, but through this research and development, you can change what their future might look like,” he said.